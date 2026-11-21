https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/bitcoin-price-falls-to-2-year-low-of-55000--trading-data-1125127782.html
Bitcoin Price Falls to 2-Year Low of $55,000 – Trading Data
Bitcoin Price Falls to 2-Year Low of $55,000 – Trading Data
Sputnik International
The price of Bitcoin fell by almost 6% on Saturday, dropping to $55,000 for the first time since September 2024, according to trading data.
2026-11-21T12:38+0000
2026-11-21T12:38+0000
2026-11-21T12:38+0000
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As of 10:00 GMT, the price was down 5.98% to $57,955. During trading, the figure dropped to $55,130, marking its lowest point since 9 September 2024.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260811/bitcoin-ethereum-tether-usdt-now-available-for-public-circulation-in-russia-1124561327.html
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Bitcoin Price Falls to 2-Year Low of $55,000 – Trading Data
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of Bitcoin fell by almost 6% on Saturday, dropping to $55,000 for the first time since September 2024, according to trading data.
As of 10:00 GMT, the price was down 5.98% to $57,955.
During trading, the figure dropped
to $55,130, marking its lowest point since 9 September 2024.