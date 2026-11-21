https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/europeans-want-to-go-in-a-corner-instead-of-engaging-with-putin---bessent-1125127998.html
Europeans Want to 'Go in a Corner' Instead of Engaging With Putin - Bessent
Europeans Want to 'Go in a Corner' Instead of Engaging With Putin - Bessent
Sputnik International
The Europeans want to "go in a corner" to avoid talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite this being the only way to end the conflict in Ukraine, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent has said.
2026-11-21T12:42+0000
2026-11-21T12:42+0000
2026-11-21T12:42+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
vladimir putin
yuri ushakov
dmitry peskov
ukraine
kremlin
treasury
european union (eu)
europe
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122982528_0:106:2867:1719_1920x0_80_0_0_747647da21ddf142be3f359210f3e205.jpg
"The only way to end this tragic war... is to talk. You know, the Europeans want to go in a corner and not engage with Putin," Bessent said on Friday in an interview with a TV channel. On November 12, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that the Europeans have to decide whether they want war or peace before trying to get involved in negotiations on Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that a decision on an expanded format for dialogue on Ukrainian settlement could be made once Europe proves that it is genuinely prepared to contribute to peace in Ukraine.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261117/eu-leaders-want-place-in-ukrainian-settlement-but-their-position-is-clearly-non-peaceful---kremlin-1125080675.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/12/1122982528_83:0:2814:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7f8e6760535bfb6ae4efa384e6afa952.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
vladimir putin, yuri ushakov, dmitry peskov, ukraine, kremlin, treasury, european union (eu), europe
vladimir putin, yuri ushakov, dmitry peskov, ukraine, kremlin, treasury, european union (eu), europe
Europeans Want to 'Go in a Corner' Instead of Engaging With Putin - Bessent
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Europeans want to "go in a corner" to avoid talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite this being the only way to end the conflict in Ukraine, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent has said.
"The only way to end this tragic war... is to talk. You know, the Europeans want to go in a corner and not engage with Putin," Bessent said on Friday in an interview with a TV channel.
On November 12, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said that the Europeans have to decide whether they want war or peace before trying to get involved in negotiations on Ukraine
. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that a decision on an expanded format for dialogue on Ukrainian settlement could be made once Europe proves that it is genuinely prepared to contribute to peace in Ukraine.