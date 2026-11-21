https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/iran-hopes-conflict-with-us-can-still-be-resolved-through-diplomacy---foreign-minister-1125125978.html
Iran Hopes Conflict With US Can Still Be Resolved Through Diplomacy - Foreign Minister
Iran Hopes Conflict With US Can Still Be Resolved Through Diplomacy - Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Tehran hopes the conflict with the United States can still be resolved through diplomacy, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
2026-11-21T07:34+0000
2026-11-21T07:34+0000
2026-11-21T07:34+0000
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"We are a nation committed to diplomacy, and we still hold out hope for it," the minister told the Iranian publication Iran when asked about the potential trajectory of the conflict with the US. He added that Tehran does not wish to remain in a situation of "neither war nor peace," emphasizing that this state of affairs must come to an end.The United States and Israel began launching strikes against targets in Iran on February 28, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Despite a lull observed in the conflict, it remains unresolved and there are risks that hostilities could resume.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/iran-will-respond-in-kind-to-us-in-case-of-strikes-on-iranian-dams--irgc-1125116151.html
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Iran Hopes Conflict With US Can Still Be Resolved Through Diplomacy - Foreign Minister
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Tehran hopes the conflict with the United States can still be resolved through diplomacy, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.
"We are a nation committed to diplomacy, and we still hold out hope for it," the minister told the Iranian publication Iran when asked about the potential trajectory of the conflict with the US.
He added that Tehran does not wish to remain in a situation of "neither war nor peace," emphasizing that this state of affairs must come to an end.
The United States and Israel
began launching strikes against targets in Iran on February 28, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Despite a lull observed in the conflict, it remains unresolved and there are risks that hostilities could resume.