https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/iran-to-discuss-nuclear-deal-with-us-after-reopening-of-hormuz-strait---foreign-minister-1125126433.html

Iran to Discuss Nuclear Deal With US After Reopening of Hormuz Strait - Araghchi

Iran to Discuss Nuclear Deal With US After Reopening of Hormuz Strait - Araghchi

Sputnik International

Discussing an agreement on Iran's nuclear program between the United States and the Islamic Republic is the next stage following the conclusion of a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

2026-11-21T08:59+0000

2026-11-21T08:59+0000

2026-11-21T09:00+0000

us-israel war on iran

abbas araghchi

iran

strait of hormuz

international atomic energy agency (iaea)

us

iran nuclear deal

nuclear

https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/04/0c/1123976246_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e78b7306b3f871f960409345440c02c7.jpg

"Proposals have been put forward, and we are studying them, but they are all linked to the next stage. The first stage is reopening the Strait of Hormuz, which must take place after Iran's conditions are met," the minister said in response to a question from the Iranian publication Iran regarding what proposals had been put forward concerning a nuclear deal between Tehran and Washington. Araghchi noted that the agreement on reopening the Strait of Hormuz and the agreement on the nuclear program are two separate issues with different conditions. According to the Iranian foreign minister, trust must be built in order to begin dialogue on the nuclear program. The minister also touched upon the role of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in a potential deal. Iran previously stated repeatedly that it does not intend to discuss its nuclear program until the conflict with the United States ends, the naval blockade is lifted, and a number of other conditions are met. Earlier, the New York Times, citing diplomatic sources familiar with the talks with Tehran, reported that Iran is reviewing proposals received from mediators regarding the future of the Iranian nuclear program. The United States and Israel began launching strikes against targets in Iran on February 28, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. Despite a lull observed in the conflict, it remains unresolved and there are risks that hostilities could resume.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261115/iran-has-not-been-holding-talks-concerning-its-nuclear-program-lately---foreign-ministry-1125075291.html

iran

strait of hormuz

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

abbas araghchi, iran, strait of hormuz, international atomic energy agency (iaea), us, iran nuclear deal, nuclear