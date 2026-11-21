https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/irgc-shoots-down-us-mq-9-drone-over-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1125125747.html
IRGC Shoots Down US MQ-9 Drone Over Strait of Hormuz - Reports
IRGC Shoots Down US MQ-9 Drone Over Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Sputnik International
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down a US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reported.
2026-11-21T07:23+0000
2026-11-21T07:23+0000
2026-11-21T07:23+0000
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The United States and Israel began launching strikes against targets in Iran on February 28, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes. In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum on a cessation of hostilities, though they later exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/conflict-with-iran-cost-us-more-than-48-billion--pentagon-1125116365.html
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IRGC Shoots Down US MQ-9 Drone Over Strait of Hormuz - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down a US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz, Press TV reported.
The United States and Israel began launching strikes against targets in Iran
on February 28, to which the Iranian side responded with its own strikes.
In mid-June, Tehran and Washington signed a memorandum on a cessation of hostilities, though they later exchanged strikes again. At present, the conflict remains unresolved.