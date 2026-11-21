https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/over-40000-in-switzerland-take-to-streets-against-rising-military-spending---reports-1125126574.html
Over 40,000 in Switzerland Take to Streets Against Rising Military Spending - Reports
Over 40,000 in Switzerland Take to Streets Against Rising Military Spending - Reports
Sputnik International
More than 40,000 people took to the streets in youth demonstrations in Switzerland against rising military spending and in favor of investment in education, the portal 24heures reported, citing data from one of the organizers.
2026-11-21T09:01+0000
2026-11-21T09:01+0000
2026-11-21T09:01+0000
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A coalition of youth organizations initiated the protests. In a communique, they said they oppose European rearmament programs such as ReArm Europe, which provides for investments of 800 billion euros ($878 billion). At the same time, Switzerland is also stepping up its efforts, allocating up to 29.8 billion Swiss francs ($35.5 billion) to the needs of the army for the 2025-2028 period.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250927/eu-fanning-drone-wall-hysteria-to-justify-military-spending---russian-foreign-ministry-1122873924.html
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switzerland, europe, military, spending, defense spending
Over 40,000 in Switzerland Take to Streets Against Rising Military Spending - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - More than 40,000 people took to the streets in youth demonstrations in Switzerland against rising military spending and in favor of investment in education, the portal 24heures reported, citing data from one of the organizers.
A coalition of youth organizations initiated the protests.
In a communique, they said they oppose European rearmament programs such as ReArm Europe, which provides for investments of 800 billion euros ($878 billion).
At the same time, Switzerland
is also stepping up its efforts, allocating up to 29.8 billion Swiss francs ($35.5 billion) to the needs of the army for the 2025-2028 period.
27 September 2025, 09:24 GMT