https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/polish-minister-admits-warsaw-lacks-proof-that-airspace-breaching-missiles-were-russian-1125128333.html
Polish Minister Admits Warsaw Lacks Proof That Airspace-Breaching Missiles Were Russian
Polish Minister Admits Warsaw Lacks Proof That Airspace-Breaching Missiles Were Russian
Sputnik International
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has admitted that Warsaw cannot confirm that the two missiles and a drone that violated Polish airspace on Friday were of Russian origin.
2026-11-21T12:46+0000
2026-11-21T12:46+0000
2026-11-21T12:46+0000
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"We will express our extreme dissatisfaction to the Russians. We are awaiting confirmation of concrete facts," Sikorski told reporters. Poland has made similar claims in the past, most notably in late 2022 when projectiles killed two on the Polish side of the border with Ukraine. Warsaw claimed the projectiles were Russian, however, Polish President Andrzej Duda later said that they were Ukrainian. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has dismissed claims regarding alleged Russian violations of other countries' airspace as empty and groundless.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/poland-blocks-mig-29-transfer-after-ukraine-rejects-drone-deal-1124376830.html
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andrzej duda, dmitry peskov, poland, warsaw, russia, kremlin
Polish Minister Admits Warsaw Lacks Proof That Airspace-Breaching Missiles Were Russian
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has admitted that Warsaw cannot confirm that the two missiles and a drone that violated Polish airspace on Friday were of Russian origin.
"We will express our extreme dissatisfaction to the Russians. We are awaiting confirmation of concrete facts," Sikorski told reporters.
Poland
has made similar claims in the past, most notably in late 2022 when projectiles killed two on the Polish side of the border with Ukraine. Warsaw claimed the projectiles were Russian, however, Polish President Andrzej Duda later said that they were Ukrainian.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has dismissed claims regarding alleged Russian violations of other countries' airspace as empty and groundless.