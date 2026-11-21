https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/russia-hits-ukrainian-drone-control-post-in-kharkov-region--mod-1125127382.html
Russia Hits Ukrainian Drone Control Post in Kharkov Region – MoD
Russia Hits Ukrainian Drone Control Post in Kharkov Region – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian Aerospace Forces struck a drone control post of Ukraine's border security service in the Kharkov Region with five FAB-500 aerial bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-11-21T10:13+0000
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"Five FAB-500 aerial bombs equipped with unified gliding and correction modules were used to strike a UAV control post of the 4th border detachment of Ukraine's border service, located in a forested area near the settlement of Muravskoye [Muravske] in the Kharkov Region," the statement read. The Russian Aerospace Forces continued on Saturday to strike Ukrainian military positions in the interests of Russian forces deployed in the special operation zone. The ministry published footage recording the results of strikes by crews of Su-34 multirole fighter-bombers.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/russia-forces-continues-strikes-against-infrastructure-used-by-ukrainian-forces-1125116799.html
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ukraine, kharkov, russia, russian aerospace forces, russian defense ministry, strike, air strike
Russia Hits Ukrainian Drone Control Post in Kharkov Region – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Aerospace Forces struck a drone control post of Ukraine's border security service in the Kharkov Region with five FAB-500 aerial bombs, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"Five FAB-500 aerial bombs equipped with unified gliding and correction modules were used to strike a UAV control post of the 4th border detachment of Ukraine's border service, located in a forested area near the settlement of Muravskoye [Muravske] in the Kharkov Region," the statement read.
The Russian Aerospace Forces
continued on Saturday to strike Ukrainian military positions in the interests of Russian forces deployed in the special operation zone. The ministry published footage recording the results of strikes by crews of Su-34 multirole fighter-bombers.