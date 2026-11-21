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Russian Ombudswoman Preparing Appeal to UN After Deadly Ukrainian Attack on Lugansk
Russian Ombudswoman Preparing Appeal to UN After Deadly Ukrainian Attack on Lugansk
Sputnik International
Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Saturday that she was preparing an appeal to the United Nations following a deadly Ukrainian drone attack on residential homes in the Lugansk suburb of Yubileiny, in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).
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"We are preparing an appeal to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and we will push for a public condemnation of this latest crime by the Kiev regime against civilians," Lantratova wrote on Max. Lantratova added that her office was ready to assist in providing medical treatment, rehabilitation and humanitarian aid to those affected. The settlement came under a massive drone attack on Friday, which collapsed and damaged buildings, killing six people and injuring six others. A spokesperson for Russia's Investigative Committee said that a murder investigation was underway.
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yana lantratova, lugansk, ukraine, investigative committee, the united nations (un), humanitarian aid, russia
Russian Ombudswoman Preparing Appeal to UN After Deadly Ukrainian Attack on Lugansk
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova said on Saturday that she was preparing an appeal to the United Nations following a deadly Ukrainian drone attack on residential homes in the Lugansk suburb of Yubileiny, in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).
"We are preparing an appeal to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, and we will push for a public condemnation of this latest crime by the Kiev regime against civilians," Lantratova wrote on Max.
Lantratova added that her office was ready to assist in providing medical treatment, rehabilitation and humanitarian aid
to those affected.
The settlement came under a massive drone attack on Friday, which collapsed and damaged buildings, killing six people and injuring six others. A spokesperson for Russia's Investigative Committee said that a murder investigation was underway.