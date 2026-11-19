https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/ukraines-terror-attack-on-crimean-bridge-could-backfire-on-energy-sector--infrastructure---expert-1125113804.html
Ukraine’s Terror Attack on Crimean Bridge Could Backfire on Energy Sector & Infrastructure - Expert
Ukraine’s Terror Attack on Crimean Bridge Could Backfire on Energy Sector & Infrastructure - Expert
Sputnik International
The response to strikes on the Crimean Bridge could be multifaceted, involving not only symmetrical hits against Ukrainian infrastructure but also other measures, says Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks following the trilateral meeting in Shenzhen.
2026-11-19T15:44+0000
2026-11-19T15:44+0000
2026-11-19T15:44+0000
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volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
crimean bridge
russia
shenzhen
vladimir putin
donald trump
us
europe
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"I believe a response directed solely at the Kiev regime would be insufficient because, let me remind you, the attack involved air-launched weapons, including those manufactured in Britain and France," Alexander Mikhailov tells Sputnik.There could be many factors at play, as well as the interests of various quite powerful geopolitical forces, he believes.It is crucial to know whether the US is prepared to ensure such incidents never happen again, the pundit notes.Ukraine’s key vulnerabilities involve infrastructure and energy. Russia has shown it can strike bridges across the Dnepr River, while destroying them would split the country in two and cripple supplies to the east. Strikes on substations, switchgear and power lines also threaten the Ukrainian military-industrial complex. By winter, Ukraine could have generating capacity but no way to deliver the electricity, the expert points out.By striking the Crimean Bridge, Volodymyr Zelensky apparently sought to derail the Ukraine talks. As a result, he has succeeded in ensuring that Russia will no longer consider a Black Sea ceasefire or an energy truce, the pundit notes.That means his political position is weakening and his room for maneuver is shrinking by the day, the pundit concludes.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/musk-says-us-virtually-organized-2014-coup-in-ukraine-1125107428.html
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volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, crimean bridge, russia, shenzhen, vladimir putin, donald trump, us, europe
volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, crimean bridge, russia, shenzhen, vladimir putin, donald trump, us, europe
Ukraine’s Terror Attack on Crimean Bridge Could Backfire on Energy Sector & Infrastructure - Expert
The response to strikes on the Crimean Bridge could be multifaceted, involving not only symmetrical hits against Ukrainian infrastructure but also other measures, says Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin's remarks following the trilateral meeting in Shenzhen.
"I believe a response directed solely at the Kiev regime would be insufficient because, let me remind you, the attack involved air-launched weapons, including those manufactured in Britain and France," Alexander Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
There could be many factors at play, as well as the interests of various quite powerful geopolitical forces, he believes.
“We must not forget Europe either – the media outlets aligned with European leaders [either], whose chorus of voices sought to do everything possible to undermine the framework for peace negotiations between Russia and the US on the Ukraine issue.”
It is crucial to know whether the US is prepared to ensure such incidents
never happen again, the pundit notes.
Ukraine’s key vulnerabilities involve infrastructure and energy. Russia
has shown it can strike bridges across the Dnepr River, while destroying them would split the country in two and cripple supplies to the east. Strikes on substations, switchgear and power lines also threaten the Ukrainian military-industrial complex. By winter, Ukraine could have generating capacity but no way to deliver the electricity, the expert points out.
By striking the Crimean Bridge, Volodymyr Zelensky apparently sought to derail the Ukraine talks. As a result, he has succeeded in ensuring that Russia will no longer consider a Black Sea ceasefire or an energy truce, the pundit notes.
“[Zelensky] went ahead with a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge just one day before crucial [trilateral] talks [in Shenzhen]. And not only Russia, but also his backers, have had enough. In the US, there are already open calls for him to be replaced. Europe is still putting on a brave face, but it too understands that he is becoming toxic."
That means his political position is weakening and his room for maneuver is shrinking by the day, the pundit concludes.