https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/ukraine-due-to-pay-more-than-100bln-to-imf-eu-1125126798.html
Ukraine Due to Pay More Than $100Bln to IMF, EU
Ukraine Due to Pay More Than $100Bln to IMF, EU
Sputnik International
Ukraine must pay $101.42 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Union, according to data reviewed by Sputnik.
2026-11-21T09:04+0000
2026-11-21T09:04+0000
2026-11-21T09:05+0000
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November 21 marks the 13th anniversary since the beginning of a series of protests in Central Kiev, dubbed "Euromaidan," following the government's decision to suspend integration with the European Union. The protests escalated into a coup that led to the overthrow of then-President Viktor Yanukovych on February 22, 2014. Currently, Ukraine owes the EU $81.72 billion, according to data from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry. According to the IMF, Ukraine is due to pay 14.65 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDR), equivalent to $19.7 billion. SDRs are an international reserve asset created by the IMF, which sets its value based on a basket of major world currencies. The debt of Ukraine stands at $14.1 billion, with interest and other debt service payments accounting for another $5.6 billion. Thus, the overall Ukrainian national debt to the IMF and the EU amounts to $101.42 billion. Kiev is attempting to plug budget holes with external financing. Meanwhile, in the West, the allocation of new aid packages follows lengthy discussions, and partners are increasingly warning that Ukraine needs to step up its search for sources of self-financing.
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ukraine, imf, kiev, european union (eu), international monetary fund, debt, ukrainian debt
Ukraine Due to Pay More Than $100Bln to IMF, EU
09:04 GMT 21.11.2026 (Updated: 09:05 GMT 21.11.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine must pay $101.42 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the European Union, according to data reviewed by Sputnik.
November 21 marks the 13th anniversary since the beginning of a series of protests in Central Kiev, dubbed "Euromaidan," following the government's decision to suspend integration with the European Union. The protests escalated into a coup that led to the overthrow of then-President Viktor Yanukovych on February 22, 2014.
Currently, Ukraine owes the EU $81.72 billion, according to data from the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.
According to the IMF
, Ukraine is due to pay 14.65 billion Special Drawing Rights (SDR), equivalent to $19.7 billion. SDRs are an international reserve asset created by the IMF, which sets its value based on a basket of major world currencies. The debt of Ukraine stands at $14.1 billion, with interest and other debt service payments accounting for another $5.6 billion.
Thus, the overall Ukrainian national debt to the IMF and the EU amounts to $101.42 billion.
Kiev is attempting to plug budget holes with external financing. Meanwhile, in the West, the allocation of new aid packages follows lengthy discussions, and partners are increasingly warning that Ukraine needs to step up its search for sources of self-financing.