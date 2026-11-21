https://sputnikglobe.com/20261121/usaid-allocated-177mln-for-democracy-in-ukraine-ahead-of-maidan---documents-1125127489.html
USAID Allocated $177Mln for 'Democracy' in Ukraine Ahead of Maidan - Documents
USAID Allocated $177Mln for 'Democracy' in Ukraine Ahead of Maidan - Documents
Sputnik International
In the seven years leading up to the Euromaidan protests in Kiev, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) allocated $177.3 million to support so-called independent media and "democracy" in Ukraine, according to US government procurement data reviewed by Sputnik.
2026-11-21T10:15+0000
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Earlier this week, US entrepreneur Elon Musk told The New York Times that the 2014 state coup in Ukraine had effectively been orchestrated by the United States and would not have taken place without the support of US government agencies. Between October 2006 and November 2013, USAID funded alleged pro-democracy projects in Ukraine through 35 grants and contracts, the documents showed. Specifically, more than $20.5 million was allocated to support "independent media," over $16.1 million went toward projects involving political and electoral processes, and another $13.7 million was directed toward the so-called development of civil society. An additional $17.7 million was earmarked for programs "combating corruption," while $16.7 million was allocated for municipal budget reform. The remaining $92.6 million went toward other projects, including the development of local self-government and a professional training program intended to improve the country's political, social and economic situation. In November 2013, a series of protests, dubbed "Euromaidan," began in Ukraine following the government's decision to suspend integration with the European Union. The unrest quickly became sharply anti-presidential and anti-government. Clashes between Ukrainian security forces and demonstrators resulted in the deaths of over 100 people. The protests escalated into a coup that led to the overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovych on February 22, 2014. Moscow considers the events of February 2014 to be a coup supported by the West.
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ukraine, elon musk, viktor yanukovych, kiev, us agency for international development (usaid), usaid, aid, maidan
USAID Allocated $177Mln for 'Democracy' in Ukraine Ahead of Maidan - Documents
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - In the seven years leading up to the Euromaidan protests in Kiev, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) allocated $177.3 million to support so-called independent media and "democracy" in Ukraine, according to US government procurement data reviewed by Sputnik.
Earlier this week, US entrepreneur Elon Musk told The New York Times that the 2014 state coup in Ukraine had effectively been orchestrated by the United States and would not have taken place without the support of US government agencies.
Between October 2006 and November 2013, USAID funded
alleged pro-democracy projects in Ukraine through 35 grants and contracts, the documents showed.
Specifically, more than $20.5 million was allocated to support "independent media," over $16.1 million went toward projects involving political and electoral processes, and another $13.7 million was directed toward the so-called development of civil society.
An additional $17.7 million was earmarked for programs "combating corruption," while $16.7 million was allocated for municipal budget reform. The remaining $92.6 million went toward other projects, including the development of local self-government and a professional training program intended to improve the country's political, social and economic situation.
In November 2013, a series of protests, dubbed "Euromaidan," began in Ukraine following the government's decision to suspend integration with the European Union.
The unrest quickly became sharply anti-presidential and anti-government. Clashes between Ukrainian security forces and demonstrators resulted in the deaths of over 100 people. The protests escalated into a coup that led to the overthrow of President Viktor Yanukovych on February 22, 2014. Moscow considers the events of February 2014 to be a coup supported by the West.
19 December 2025, 16:48 GMT