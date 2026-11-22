https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/russia-hits-oil-refining-facilities-deep-inside-ukraine-with-geran-drones--mod-1125130377.html
Russia Hits Oil Refining Facilities Deep Inside Ukraine With Geran Drones – MoD
Russia Hits Oil Refining Facilities Deep Inside Ukraine With Geran Drones – MoD
Sputnik International
Russian armed forces struck facilities at oil refineries, two substations, server rooms of a data center and a locomotive in Ukraine's rear areas using Geran drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
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The ministry published footage of the combat work of Geran UAV crews of the Varyag unmanned systems brigade. In order to disrupt the logistics and communications capabilities of Ukrainian armed formations, as well as to hit their strategic facilities, a firing position of equipment and a mobile fire group crew used to support Ukrainian units was also hit, the ministry added. In addition, objective control means confirmed in real time the effectiveness of the strikes by operators of the Varyag brigade's strike UAVs.
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Russia Hits Oil Refinery Facilities in Ukraine's Rear Areas With Geran Drones
Sputnik International
Russia Hits Oil Refinery Facilities in Ukraine's Rear Areas With Geran Drones
2026-11-22T07:03+0000
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Russia Hits Oil Refining Facilities Deep Inside Ukraine With Geran Drones – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces struck facilities at oil refineries, two substations, server rooms of a data center and a locomotive in Ukraine's rear areas using Geran drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
The ministry published footage of the combat work of Geran UAV crews of the Varyag unmanned systems brigade.
"In the rear areas of Ukraine, operators of strike Geran drones successfully hit facilities at one of the oil refineries, production premises of 330 kV and 110 kV substations, server rooms of the MKM Telecom data center, as well as a locomotive on one of the railway sections," the statement read.
In order to disrupt the logistics and communications capabilities of Ukrainian armed formations
, as well as to hit their strategic facilities, a firing position of equipment and a mobile fire group crew used to support Ukrainian units was also hit, the ministry added.
In addition, objective control means confirmed in real time the effectiveness of the strikes by operators of the Varyag brigade's strike UAVs.