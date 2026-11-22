https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/russian-forces-liberate-sosnovy-bor-in-kharkov-region---mod-1125130780.html
Russian Forces Liberate Sosnovy Bor in Kharkov Region - MoD
Russian Forces Liberate Sosnovy Bor in Kharkov Region - MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian army has established control over the settlement of Sosnovy Bor in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-11-22T09:14+0000
2026-11-22T09:14+0000
2026-11-22T09:48+0000
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Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.This is in addition to:"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to seven armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said.
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Russian Forces Liberate Sosnovy Bor in Kharkov Region - MoD
09:14 GMT 22.11.2026 (Updated: 09:48 GMT 22.11.2026)
The Russian army has established control over the settlement of Sosnovy Bor in the Kharkov Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Ukraine lost up to 345 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry
said.
Over 120 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 220 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 145 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 20 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to seven armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, a field artillery gun and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said.
"Air defense systems downed four guided aerial bombs and 792 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian armed forces of the aircraft type," the statement read.