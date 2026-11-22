https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/russian-mfa-spox-slams-meloni-for-biased-approach-to-ukraines-mirotvorets-blacklist-1125130999.html
Russian MFA Spox Slams Meloni’s Biased Approach to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets Blacklist
Russian MFA Spox Slams Meloni’s Biased Approach to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets Blacklist
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday for speaking out against Kiev keeping a list of its "enemies" after Italian citizens were included in the notorious Mirotvorets database.
2026-11-22T11:30+0000
2026-11-22T11:30+0000
2026-11-22T11:30+0000
world
giorgia meloni
maria zakharova
volodymyr zelensky
ukraine
russia
italy
foreign ministry
european parliament
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/10/1120568811_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_16f86c64a40f6df75c36f42813186264.jpg
Meloni protested to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky after personal details of Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and several European Parliament lawmakers from the Five Star Movement were added to the blacklist, an Italian newspaper reported. The Ukrainian website Mirotvorets is known for publishing personal details of journalists, militia members from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and other individuals, including children, labeling them "traitors to the motherland." The database also contains details of various Russian cultural figures, as well as citizens of other countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260312/italy-wont-join-war-against-iran-meloni-affirms-1123815185.html
ukraine
russia
italy
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0a/10/1120568811_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9b291798fcfab9ddf1491e5a84f46d61.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
giorgia meloni, maria zakharova, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, italy, foreign ministry, european parliament
giorgia meloni, maria zakharova, volodymyr zelensky, ukraine, russia, italy, foreign ministry, european parliament
Russian MFA Spox Slams Meloni’s Biased Approach to Ukraine’s Mirotvorets Blacklist
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova criticized Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday for speaking out against Kiev keeping a list of its "enemies" after Italian citizens were included in the notorious Mirotvorets database.
Meloni protested to Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky
after personal details of Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini and several European Parliament lawmakers from the Five Star Movement were added to the blacklist, an Italian newspaper reported.
"In Meloni's view, others can be included there, including children? Only Italians cannot? Interesting logic, considering how much money Rome has spent on supporting terrorists on Bankova Street. On the other hand, they will know whom they are financing - those who will later kill them," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.
The Ukrainian website Mirotvorets is known for publishing personal details of journalists, militia members from the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, and other individuals, including children, labeling them "traitors to the motherland." The database also contains details of various Russian cultural figures, as well as citizens of other countries.