https://sputnikglobe.com/20261123/iran-to-closely-monitor-developments-around-trump-route---foreign-ministry-1125135056.html
Iran to Closely Monitor Developments Around Trump Route - Foreign Ministry
Iran to Closely Monitor Developments Around Trump Route - Foreign Ministry
Sputnik International
Iran will closely monitor the developments around the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
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"We have very good relations with Armenia... But we do not trust third parties... Based on this position, we will closely monitor the developments and maintain close contact with the relevant authorities of Armenia," Baghaei said during a briefing. He also said that the presence of any military personnel near the Iranian border is unacceptable. On August 8, 2025, following a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan with Trump in Washington, a declaration was adopted on the initialing by the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers of the agreed-upon text of an agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between the two countries. The Armenian side also agreed to cooperate with the United States and third parties to create the TRIPP. The route provides for unblocking transport communication between the main territory of Azerbaijan and its exclave autonomy in Nakhchivan through Armenian territory.Earlier in the day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump announced the launch of the TRIPP project via a video address.
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Iran to Closely Monitor Developments Around Trump Route - Foreign Ministry
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran will closely monitor the developments around the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said on Monday.
"We have very good relations with Armenia... But we do not trust third parties... Based on this position, we will closely monitor the developments and maintain close contact with the relevant authorities of Armenia," Baghaei said during a briefing.
He also said that the presence of any military personnel near the Iranian border is unacceptable.
On August 8, 2025, following a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pashinyan with Trump in Washington, a declaration was adopted on the initialing by the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers of the agreed-upon text of an agreement on the establishment of peace and interstate relations between the two countries.
The Armenian side also agreed to cooperate with the United States and third parties to create the TRIPP. The route provides for unblocking transport communication between the main territory of Azerbaijan and its exclave autonomy in Nakhchivan through Armenian territory.
Earlier in the day, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and US President Donald Trump
announced the launch of the TRIPP project via a video address.