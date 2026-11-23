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Israel's Moves Risk Deeper Lebanon Conflict, Russia Seeks to Avoid Escalation – Lavrov
Israel's Moves Risk Deeper Lebanon Conflict, Russia Seeks to Avoid Escalation – Lavrov
Sputnik International
The situation in Lebanon is very worrying and not getting any better, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
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"The situation in Lebanon is very alarming, it is not getting better," Lavrov said at a meeting with Patriarch John X. of the Orthodox Church of Antioch.Unfortunately, the actions of the Israeli army continue and deepen the risks of another military confrontation, which we would like to avoid in every possible way, the minister said.Russia considers it essential to preserve Lebanon’s state structure and maintain the delicate balance among its three main population groups, Lavrov said.Turning to Syria, the Russian foreign minister expressed hope that the country would achieve national unity despite ongoing provocations, with the participation of all ethnic and religious communities.“The process of national consolidation continues in Syria. We very much hope that, despite numerous provocations, genuine national unity will be achieved with the participation of all ethnic and religious groups,” he said.Lavrov also noted that Moscow welcomes Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s commitment to an inclusive political approach, including the establishment of a people's council with Orthodox Christians serving in leadership positions.He added that Orthodox Christians are also represented in the Syrian government.
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lebanon, russia, israel, christians, syria, sergey lavrov, israeli airstrikes
Israel's Moves Risk Deeper Lebanon Conflict, Russia Seeks to Avoid Escalation – Lavrov
12:28 GMT 23.11.2026 (Updated: 13:44 GMT 23.11.2026)
The situation in Lebanon is very worrying and not getting any better, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"The situation in Lebanon is very alarming, it is not getting better," Lavrov said at a meeting with Patriarch John X. of the Orthodox Church of Antioch.
Unfortunately, the actions of the Israeli army continue and deepen the risks of another military confrontation, which we would like to avoid in every possible way, the minister said.
Russia considers it essential to preserve Lebanon’s state structure and maintain the delicate balance among its three main population groups, Lavrov said.
“We believe it is very important to preserve the structure of the Lebanese state and not undermine the very delicate balance between the three main population groups,” Lavrov said.
Turning to Syria, the Russian foreign minister expressed hope that the country would achieve national unity despite ongoing provocations, with the participation of all ethnic and religious communities.
“The process of national consolidation continues in Syria. We very much hope that, despite numerous provocations, genuine national unity will be achieved with the participation of all ethnic and religious groups,” he said.
Lavrov also noted that Moscow welcomes Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s
commitment to an inclusive political approach, including the establishment of a people's council with Orthodox Christians serving in leadership positions.
He added that Orthodox Christians are also represented in the Syrian government.