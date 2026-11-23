https://sputnikglobe.com/20261123/russia-and-china-set-sights-on-new-bilateral-trade-record-1125132821.html
Russia and China Set Sights on New Bilateral Trade Record
Russia and China Set Sights on New Bilateral Trade Record
Sputnik International
Trade between Russia and China could reach $280 billion in 2026, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said during a Russia-China Financial Dialogue meeting.
2026-11-23T08:51+0000
2026-11-23T08:51+0000
2026-11-23T08:51+0000
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“Mutual trade is growing. Over the first 10 months, total trade turnover reached around $240 billion, practically the same level as the whole of last year,” Siluanov said.The two countries set their previous trade record in 2024, when bilateral trade reached $244.8 billion. If the forecast is realized, 2026 would mark a new record in economic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.
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Russia and China Set Sights on New Bilateral Trade Record
Trade between Russia and China could reach $280 billion in 2026, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said during a Russia-China Financial Dialogue meeting.
“Mutual trade is growing. Over the first 10 months, total trade turnover reached around $240 billion, practically the same level as the whole of last year,” Siluanov said.
The two countries set their previous trade record in 2024, when bilateral trade reached $244.8 billion. If the forecast is realized, 2026 would mark a new record in economic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing.