https://sputnikglobe.com/20261123/russia-unveils-breakthrough-genetic-testing-technology-for-cancer-diagnosis-1125133125.html
Russia Unveils Breakthrough Genetic Testing Technology for Cancer Diagnosis
Russia Unveils Breakthrough Genetic Testing Technology for Cancer Diagnosis
Sputnik International
Targeted genetic testing panels for breast and ovarian cancer, potentially the first domestically developed systems of their kind in Russia, have been developed by researchers at Novosibirsk State University (NSU), according to the university.
2026-11-23T09:30+0000
2026-11-23T09:30+0000
2026-11-23T09:30+0000
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The panels use next-generation sequencing to analyze specific genetic regions associated with cancer rather than sequencing a person's entire genome.What makes the technology unique?Testing on control samples and samples from patients with confirmed diagnoses is planned for 2027, followed by medical device registration and eventual clinical use.
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russia, novosibirsk state university, health, cancer, cancer treatment, treatment
russia, novosibirsk state university, health, cancer, cancer treatment, treatment
Russia Unveils Breakthrough Genetic Testing Technology for Cancer Diagnosis
Targeted genetic testing panels for breast and ovarian cancer, potentially the first domestically developed systems of their kind in Russia, have been developed by researchers at Novosibirsk State University (NSU).
The panels use next-generation sequencing to analyze specific genetic regions associated with cancer rather than sequencing a person's entire genome.
What makes the technology unique?
First in Russia
: Its development
will become the first of its kind in the country
Customizable testing
: The hybridization-based technology allows researchers to add or remove genes from the panels depending on the disease being investigated
Beyond cancer
: Once the technology is refined, researchers expect to develop tailored panels for other diseases based on doctors’ requests
Domestic development
: NSU scientists are working on both sequencing reagents and specialized software
Testing on control samples and samples from patients with confirmed diagnoses is planned for 2027, followed by medical device registration and eventual clinical use.