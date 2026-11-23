https://sputnikglobe.com/20261123/russia-unveils-major-new-reserves-of-gold-nickel-copper-and-natural-gas-1125133475.html
Russia Unearths Major New Reserves of Gold, Nickel, Copper, and Natural Gas
Russia Unearths Major New Reserves of Gold, Nickel, Copper, and Natural Gas
Sputnik International
Russia has discovered 250 deposits of strategic raw materials since the beginning of the year, including gold, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and hydrocarbons, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources said.
2026-11-23T10:16+0000
2026-11-23T10:16+0000
2026-11-23T10:23+0000
russia
russia
krasnoyarsk
murmansk
russian ministry of natural resources
gold
zinc
hydrocarbons
copper
copper mining
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123591053_0:154:3095:1895_1920x0_80_0_0_13b0190971848475c457a731bdb793ce.jpg
Among the largest discoveries are:Russia discovers 200–300 new deposits annually, with exploration set to continue in 2027 at 37 sites across Siberia and the Far East targeting minerals including uranium, tungsten, diamonds, and gold, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260801/russian-scientists-discover-mineral-worth-more-than-gold-1124524796.html
russia
krasnoyarsk
murmansk
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/04/1123591053_183:0:2914:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d1930957ef00d6ad13beae88abbda620.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, krasnoyarsk, murmansk, russian ministry of natural resources, gold, zinc, hydrocarbons, copper, copper mining, nickel
russia, krasnoyarsk, murmansk, russian ministry of natural resources, gold, zinc, hydrocarbons, copper, copper mining, nickel
Russia Unearths Major New Reserves of Gold, Nickel, Copper, and Natural Gas
10:16 GMT 23.11.2026 (Updated: 10:23 GMT 23.11.2026)
Russia has discovered 250 deposits of strategic raw materials since the beginning of the year, including gold, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and hydrocarbons, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources said. Of the newly discovered deposits, 239 contain solid minerals, while 11 are hydrocarbon deposits.
Among the largest discoveries are:
Morozova gold deposit
in Zabaikalsky region: 37 metric tons of gold and 13.6 metric tons of silver
Dalneye copper-nickel deposit in the Krasnoyarsk region: 169,600 metric tons of nickel, 250,000 metric tons of copper, and over 8,000 metric tons of cobalt
Gora Yuzhnaya deposit in the Murmansk region: 1.1 million metric tons of apatite ore and 20.5 million metric tons of iron ore
Nikolai Grigoryev gas field in Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug: 50.2 billion cubic meters of natural gas
Russia discovers 200–300 new deposits annually, with exploration set to continue in 2027 at 37 sites across Siberia and the Far East targeting minerals including uranium, tungsten, diamonds, and gold, the ministry added.