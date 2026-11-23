https://sputnikglobe.com/20261123/russian-forces-inflict-heavy-losses-on-ukrainian-troops-along-front-line--mod-1125133271.html
Russian Forces Crush Ukrainian Troops Along Front Line – MoD
Russian Forces Crush Ukrainian Troops Along Front Line – MoD
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost up to 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
2026-11-23T09:40+0000
2026-11-23T09:40+0000
2026-11-23T10:12+0000
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This is in addition to:Air defense forces and means intercepted and destroyed 819 Ukrainian UAVs over Russia overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said."During the past night, from 20:00 [Moscow time, 17:00 GMT] on November 22 of this year to 8:00 on November 23 of this year, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 819 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of Bryansk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kirov, Oryol, Penza, Rostov, Saratov, Samara, Tambov, Ulyanovsk regions, the Krasnodar Territory, The Perm Region, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement.
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Russian Forces Crush Ukrainian Troops Along Front Line – MoD
09:40 GMT 23.11.2026 (Updated: 10:12 GMT 23.11.2026)
Ukraine lost up to 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past day, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Over 160 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 195 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 175 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 20 by the Dnepr battlegroup
Air defense forces and means intercepted and destroyed 819 Ukrainian UAVs over Russia overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry
said.
"During the past night, from 20:00 [Moscow time, 17:00 GMT] on November 22 of this year to 8:00 on November 23 of this year, air defense forces on duty intercepted and destroyed 819 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the territories of Bryansk, Belgorod, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kirov, Oryol, Penza, Rostov, Saratov, Samara, Tambov, Ulyanovsk regions, the Krasnodar Territory, The Perm Region, the Republic of Tatarstan, the Republic of Bashkortostan and the Republic of Crimea," the ministry said in a statement.