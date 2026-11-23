https://sputnikglobe.com/20261123/us-talk-of-new-european-security-architecture-echoes-what-russias-been-saying-for-50-years--prof-1125136300.html

US Talk of ‘New European Security Architecture’ Echoes What Russia's Been Saying For 50 Years – Prof

US Talk of ‘New European Security Architecture’ Echoes What Russia's Been Saying For 50 Years – Prof

Sputnik International

Special envoy for peace Jared Kushner’s comments about the need to create a “post-war European security architecture” alongside the Ukraine settlement means “a great deal” symbolically, but “still very little” practically unless important issues are addressed, says UniDolomiti of Belluno associate professor of geopolitics Lorenzo Maria Pacini.

2026-11-23T15:27+0000

2026-11-23T15:27+0000

2026-11-23T15:27+0000

analysis

jared kushner

russia

ukraine

nato

helsinki final act

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In fact, he said, Moscow has adhered to a principle “indivisibility of security” since the Helsinki Final Act of 1975, and again in the 1999 Istanbul Charter and the 2010 Astana Declaration, with its chief postulate being that no state may strengthen its own security at the expense of others.The problem in the proposal outlined by Kushner, as Pacini sees it, is that it doesn’t resolve the issues that led to the Ukraine crisis in the first place, and remains firmly “Atlanticist” in nature.“No country will have a veto over another’s sovereign choices, and NATO remains ‘central’ to Europe’s collective defense. Translated into geopolitical terms: the ‘open door’ [is] formally intact, the alliance untouchable, and no return to the military configuration of 1997.”Moscow needs structural guarantees, and the “thorough revision” of the existing security architecture, not “risk management” within it.Pacini believes a lasting European architecture amenable to Moscow would have to include:1. Legal guarantees: Ukraine’s non-accession into NATO and limits on its militarization “written into a treaty, not a political declaration, and ratified by the Senate with a two-thirds majority,” something that may prove difficult after the midterms.2. Military and geographical considerations: zones of force limitations along a line of separation between NATO and Russia stretching from Finland to the Black Sea, and “above all,” a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles in Europe.3. Addressing institutional issues: replacing the defunct NATO-Russia Council with a “pan-European forum with permanent military hotlines, an agreement on incidents at sea and in the air modeled on the 1972 Soviet-American accord, mandatory notification of exercises and reciprocal inspections.”4. Resolving a political paradox: an American promise to restrain its allies in Europe. This “presupposes that the United States controls European defense policy, which is true in substance but” something “Brussels cannot admit.”Will Europe accept a deal?Europe’s exclusion from recent negotiations in Abu Dhabi “is no accident,” Pacini emphasized.Accordingly, to resolve this issue, Europe must be persuaded to regain sight of its own interests, the scholar says.

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