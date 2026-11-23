US Talk of ‘New European Security Architecture’ Echoes What Russia's Been Saying For 50 Years – Prof
© AP Photo / Alexander ZemlianichenkoA U.S flag waves on the car of U.S. Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan next to the main entrance to the Russian Foreign Ministry building during Sullivan's visit to the Ministry in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022. Sullivan delivered a U.S. response to the Russian demands for security guarantees over NATO and Ukraine.
© AP Photo / Alexander Zemlianichenko
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Special envoy for peace Jared Kushner’s comments about the need to create a “post-war European security architecture” alongside the Ukraine settlement means “a great deal” symbolically, but “still very little” practically unless important issues are addressed, says UniDolomiti of Belluno associate professor of geopolitics Lorenzo Maria Pacini.
“For the first time an American document adopts the formula ‘new European security architecture’, the very phrase Moscow has claimed since Medvedev’s 2008 proposal and which returned in the two draft treaties submitted to Washington and NATO in December 2021,” Pacini told Sputnik.
In fact, he said, Moscow has adhered to a principle “indivisibility of security” since the Helsinki Final Act of 1975, and again in the 1999 Istanbul Charter and the 2010 Astana Declaration, with its chief postulate being that no state may strengthen its own security at the expense of others.
“Washington thereby concedes” what Russian diplomacy has been repeating all these years: that “the war in Ukraine is not the cause of Europe’s crisis but its symptom,” and that “the problem is the continental order built after 1991, first without Russia and then against it.”
The problem in the proposal outlined by Kushner, as Pacini sees it, is that it doesn’t resolve the issues that led to the Ukraine crisis in the first place, and remains firmly “Atlanticist” in nature.
“No country will have a veto over another’s sovereign choices, and NATO remains ‘central’ to Europe’s collective defense. Translated into geopolitical terms: the ‘open door’ [is] formally intact, the alliance untouchable, and no return to the military configuration of 1997.”
Moscow needs structural guarantees, and the “thorough revision” of the existing security architecture, not “risk management” within it.
Pacini believes a lasting European architecture amenable to Moscow would have to include:
1. Legal guarantees: Ukraine’s non-accession into NATO and limits on its militarization “written into a treaty, not a political declaration, and ratified by the Senate with a two-thirds majority,” something that may prove difficult after the midterms.
“A president’s personal assurances last only as long as his term. Russia’s memory of the verbal assurances of 1990 on eastward expansion explains why Moscow wants a signature rather than a word.”
20 March 2023, 17:00 GMT
2. Military and geographical considerations: zones of force limitations along a line of separation between NATO and Russia stretching from Finland to the Black Sea, and “above all,” a moratorium on the deployment of intermediate-range missiles in Europe.
3. Addressing institutional issues: replacing the defunct NATO-Russia Council with a “pan-European forum with permanent military hotlines, an agreement on incidents at sea and in the air modeled on the 1972 Soviet-American accord, mandatory notification of exercises and reciprocal inspections.”
4. Resolving a political paradox: an American promise to restrain its allies in Europe. This “presupposes that the United States controls European defense policy, which is true in substance but” something “Brussels cannot admit.”
13 December 2014, 16:12 GMT
Will Europe accept a deal?
Europe’s exclusion from recent negotiations in Abu Dhabi “is no accident,” Pacini emphasized.
“It is the outcome of choices made since 2022: the EU gave up every channel with Moscow, abdicated its diplomatic function and turned itself into a belligerent by proxy. Those without a strategy of their own have no seat at the table. Yet an architecture built without Europe would be structurally fragile, because it is the Europeans who control the sanctions, the immobilized Russian assets, the forward deployments on the eastern flank and the rearmament programs.”
Accordingly, to resolve this issue, Europe must be persuaded to regain sight of its own interests, the scholar says.
“Indivisible security from Lisbon to Vladivostok would serve European interests even before Russian ones. That Brussels regards it as a ‘concession to the enemy’ measures the distance between its elites and the interests of the continent they claim to represent,” Pacini summed up.