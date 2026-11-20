The US Opens Up to Multipolar Future as Europe Remains Divided on the Way Forward – Expert
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin President Donald Trump reads from a paper and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen listens after reaching a trade deal between the U.S. and the EU at the Trump Turnberry golf course in Turnberry, Scotland Sunday, July 27, 2025.
© AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin
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The trilateral summit in Shenzhen between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump marks another step towards a multipolar world, former Undersecretary of State at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development Michele Geraci tells Sputnik.
"The US itself is realizing that its hegemony of the unipolar world that started with the fall of the Soviet Union is now...[over], and they have to share the stage with other powers, in this case, Russia and China, and there may be others in the future," Geraci says.
Europe, however, is absent from major discussions on the future of the multipolar world.
"The EU cannot and does not have the capability and maybe the desire to even talk to Russia," Geraci notes, suggesting that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen "have put themselves out of any negotiating table."
The EU's stance is counterproductive, Geraci argues. It should not set preconditions for talks; solutions should be worked out at the negotiating table.
Volodymyr Zelensky is taking a similarly counterproductive approach by urging world leaders to stop trading with Russia — a move Geraci sees as little more than a PR stunt that "does not make any sense."
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, meanwhile, appears driven by the same need for political publicity. He acknowledged that some sanctions against Russia could eventually be lifted as part of a peace settlement.
"Merz, basically, tactically and cynically now wants to look in front of his own people like the one that wants to rescue the situation. But remember, he's only going to rescue a problem that he himself has created," Geraci notes.
Yet public perceptions of the Ukraine conflict are shifting as Europeans grow weary, the pundit says. Sanctions are hurting the EU: Italy is losing exports to Russia and inbound tourism while facing soaring energy costs. Yet few can explain what these sacrifices are for.
"Europe is divided and even countries are divided on what to do. The important thing is that the negotiation needs to be between Russia and individual member states," the expert concludes.
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