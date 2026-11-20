https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/the-us-opens-up-to-multipolar-future-as-europe-remains-divided-on-the-way-forward--expert-1125122776.html

The US Opens Up to Multipolar Future as Europe Remains Divided on the Way Forward – Expert

The US Opens Up to Multipolar Future as Europe Remains Divided on the Way Forward – Expert

Sputnik International

The trilateral summit in Shenzhen between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, and US President Donald Trump marks another step towards a multipolar world, former Undersecretary of State at the Italian Ministry of Economic Development Michele Geraci tells Sputnik.

2026-11-20T14:33+0000

2026-11-20T14:33+0000

2026-11-20T14:33+0000

analysis

friedrich merz

donald trump

russia

china

european union (eu)

shenzhen

us

europe

opinion

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"The US itself is realizing that its hegemony of the unipolar world that started with the fall of the Soviet Union is now...[over], and they have to share the stage with other powers, in this case, Russia and China, and there may be others in the future," Geraci says.Europe, however, is absent from major discussions on the future of the multipolar world.The EU's stance is counterproductive, Geraci argues. It should not set preconditions for talks; solutions should be worked out at the negotiating table.Volodymyr Zelensky is taking a similarly counterproductive approach by urging world leaders to stop trading with Russia — a move Geraci sees as little more than a PR stunt that "does not make any sense."German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, meanwhile, appears driven by the same need for political publicity. He acknowledged that some sanctions against Russia could eventually be lifted as part of a peace settlement.Yet public perceptions of the Ukraine conflict are shifting as Europeans grow weary, the pundit says. Sanctions are hurting the EU: Italy is losing exports to Russia and inbound tourism while facing soaring energy costs. Yet few can explain what these sacrifices are for.

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https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/russia-china-us-trilateral-meeting-key-statements-1125104983.html

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Ekaterina Blinova

friedrich merz, donald trump, russia, china, european union (eu), shenzhen, us, europe, opinion, apec