https://sputnikglobe.com/20261127/nato-awacs-aircraft-spends-six-hours-circling-near-russias-borders-1125150572.html
NATO AWACS Aircraft Spends Six Hours Circling Near Russia’s Borders
NATO AWACS Aircraft Spends Six Hours Circling Near Russia’s Borders
Sputnik International
The NATO Boeing E-3A Sentry airborne early-warning and surveillance aircraft took off from Lithuania’s Siauliai International Airport at around 02:45 Moscow time, according to flight data reviewed by Sputnik.
2026-11-27T06:46+0000
2026-11-27T06:46+0000
2026-11-27T06:46+0000
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russia
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airborne early warning and control system (awacs)
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The aircraft initially flew southwest, circling at some distance from the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad Region.It then conducted repeated circuits over Latvia and Estonia, flying near Russia’s borders for almost six hours.The E-3A Sentry’s radar has a reported detection range of more than 400 km, according to US Air Force data, allowing it to monitor extensive areas from the air.Russia has repeatedly raised concerns over increased NATO military activity near Russia’s western borders.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261022/nato-building-up-military-presence-near-russia-and-belarus-borders--belousov-1124924127.html
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russia, military & intelligence, nato, airborne early warning and control system (awacs)
russia, military & intelligence, nato, airborne early warning and control system (awacs)
NATO AWACS Aircraft Spends Six Hours Circling Near Russia’s Borders
The NATO Boeing E-3A Sentry airborne early-warning and surveillance aircraft (AWACS), registered in Luxembourg, took off from Lithuania’s Siauliai International Airport at around 02:45 Moscow time, according to flight data reviewed by Sputnik.
The aircraft
initially flew southwest, circling at some distance from the border with Russia’s Kaliningrad Region.
It then conducted repeated circuits over Latvia and Estonia, flying near Russia’s borders for almost six hours.
The E-3A Sentry’s radar has a reported detection range of more than 400 km, according to US Air Force data, allowing it to monitor extensive areas from the air.
Russia has repeatedly raised concerns over increased NATO military activity near Russia’s western borders.