https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/eu-withdrawing-maximum-daily-volumes-of-gas-from-storage-facilities---russias-gazprom-1125156779.html
EU Withdrawing Maximum Daily Volumes of Gas From Storage Facilities - Russia's Gazprom
EU Withdrawing Maximum Daily Volumes of Gas From Storage Facilities - Russia's Gazprom
Sputnik International
Europe has been withdrawing record volumes of gas for this time of year from its underground storage facilities for four days in a row now, with a new daily record set on November 26, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Saturday, citing data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).
2026-11-28T16:40+0000
2026-11-28T16:40+0000
2026-11-28T16:40+0000
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"For the fourth consecutive day, Europe is withdrawing record volumes of gas from its storage facilities for this time of year. GIE data show that the volume of gas withdrawn from European underground storage facilities on November 26 was the highest for that date since records began," Gazprom said. A new daily high was recorded in France, while Germany, which possesses the largest gas storage capacity in Europe, is rapidly depleting its accumulated energy reserves, withdrawing roughly 1% of the total gas held it its storage facilities each day, the Russian energy giant also said. On Friday, Gazprom pointed out that the real cold weather is yet to arrive in Europe, even as the region continues to draw heavily on its underground gas storage facilities amid a cold snap in November. Since the start of the withdrawal season, 16.5% of the gas accumulated in European storage facilities over the summer has already been used, Gazprom said. It also noted that low inventory levels in Europe's underground storage facilities significantly increase the region's reliance on external supplies. The cold snap in Europe is extending a streak of record-breaking gas withdrawals from underground storage facilities, with all-time highs recorded on October 28-29, as well as in early and late November. Gazprom has repeatedly pointed out that such high withdrawal rates accelerate the depletion of storage reserves and pose risks to the reliable supply of gas to consumers during the winter. Earlier in November, the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggested that by the end of the current heating season, gas stocks in European underground storage facilities could fall below 10% of their total capacity.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261102/europe-entering-winter-more-vulnerable-due-to-low-gas-storage-levels-equinor-ceo-1124991616.html
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russia, europe, france, germany, european union (eu), gazprom, international energy agency (iea), gas, gas pipeline, russian gas
EU Withdrawing Maximum Daily Volumes of Gas From Storage Facilities - Russia's Gazprom
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Europe has been withdrawing record volumes of gas for this time of year from its underground storage facilities for four days in a row now, with a new daily record set on November 26, Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Saturday, citing data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).
"For the fourth consecutive day, Europe is withdrawing record volumes of gas from its storage facilities for this time of year. GIE data show that the volume of gas withdrawn from European underground storage facilities on November 26 was the highest for that date since records began," Gazprom said.
A new daily high was recorded in France, while Germany, which possesses the largest gas storage capacity in Europe, is rapidly depleting its accumulated energy reserves, withdrawing roughly 1% of the total gas held it its storage facilities each day, the Russian energy giant also said.
On Friday, Gazprom pointed out that the real cold weather is yet to arrive in Europe, even as the region continues to draw heavily on its underground gas storage facilities amid a cold snap in November. Since the start of the withdrawal season, 16.5% of the gas accumulated in European storage facilities over the summer has already been used, Gazprom said. It also noted that low inventory levels in Europe's underground storage facilities significantly increase the region's reliance on external supplies.
The cold snap in Europe is extending a streak of record-breaking gas withdrawals
from underground storage facilities, with all-time highs recorded on October 28-29, as well as in early and late November. Gazprom has repeatedly pointed out that such high withdrawal rates accelerate the depletion of storage reserves and pose risks to the reliable supply of gas to consumers during the winter.
Earlier in November, the International Energy Agency (IEA) suggested that by the end of the current heating season, gas stocks in European underground storage facilities could fall below 10% of their total capacity.