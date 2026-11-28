https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/eus-anti-russian-stance-rules-it-out-of-negotiations---russias-deputy-fm-1125155203.html
EU's Anti-Russian Stance Rules It Out of Negotiations - Russia's Deputy FM
EU's Anti-Russian Stance Rules It Out of Negotiations - Russia's Deputy FM
Sputnik International
The European Union's anti-Russian stance rules the bloc out of the negotiation process, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-11-28T07:38+0000
2026-11-28T07:38+0000
2026-11-28T07:38+0000
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"This very stance, which assumes that they [EU] intend to build security not together with Russia, but against Russia, rules them out of the negotiation process, the point of which, as our president has said, should lie primarily in creating an architecture that would respect Russia's legitimate security interests," Grushko said on the sidelines of the 20th meeting of the Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission. Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters in Shenzhen on November 19 that Moscow needed to understand what Europe was prepared to bring to the talks. According to him, Russia had invited Europeans via diplomatic channels to come to Moscow to hear their position on a settlement. Following that, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said he was ready for discussions, but began setting conditions regarding the venue, proposing a neutral site.
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alexander grushko, friedrich merz, russia, moscow, european union (eu), shenzhen, ukraine
alexander grushko, friedrich merz, russia, moscow, european union (eu), shenzhen, ukraine
EU's Anti-Russian Stance Rules It Out of Negotiations - Russia's Deputy FM
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The European Union's anti-Russian stance rules the bloc out of the negotiation process, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.
"This very stance, which assumes that they [EU] intend to build security not together with Russia, but against Russia, rules them out of the negotiation process, the point of which, as our president has said, should lie primarily in creating an architecture that would respect Russia's legitimate security interests," Grushko said on the sidelines of the 20th meeting of the Russian-Turkish intergovernmental commission.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters in Shenzhen on November 19 that Moscow needed to understand what Europe was prepared to bring to the talks. According to him, Russia had invited Europeans via diplomatic channels to come to Moscow to hear their position on a settlement. Following that, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz
said he was ready for discussions, but began setting conditions regarding the venue, proposing a neutral site.