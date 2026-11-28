https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/germany-allocates-127bln-to-support-ukraine---reports-1125156413.html
Germany Allocates $12.7Bln to Support Ukraine - Reports
Germany Allocates $12.7Bln to Support Ukraine - Reports
Sputnik International
The German parliament (Bundestag) approved the federal budget for 2027, which includes an allocation of 11.6 billion euros ($12.7 billion) to support Ukraine, the Deutschlandfunk radio station reported.
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On Friday, the Bundestag approved Germany's 2027 federal budget. The overall spending will exceed 556 billion euros. The defense budget will reach 109.7 billion euros, with another 29.6 billion euros being drawn from the special fund for the German armed forces, the report said on Friday. Furthermore, the overall defense spending of Germany will reach almost 140 billion euros, hitting its record high since the Cold War. Russia has repeatedly stated that continued funding for Ukraine and the supply of Western weapons only prolong the conflict and hinder the search for a diplomatic resolution.
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Germany Allocates $12.7Bln to Support Ukraine - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German parliament (Bundestag) approved the federal budget for 2027, which includes an allocation of 11.6 billion euros ($12.7 billion) to support Ukraine, the Deutschlandfunk radio station reported.
On Friday, the Bundestag approved Germany's 2027 federal budget. The overall spending will exceed 556 billion euros. The defense budget will reach 109.7 billion euros, with another 29.6 billion euros being drawn from the special fund for the German armed forces, the report said on Friday.
Furthermore, the overall defense spending of Germany
will reach almost 140 billion euros, hitting its record high since the Cold War.
Russia has repeatedly stated that continued funding for Ukraine and the supply of Western weapons only prolong the conflict and hinder the search for a diplomatic resolution.