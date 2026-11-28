https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/iran-may-conduct-series-of-strike-operations-to-expel-us-military-from-region---navy-1125155090.html
Iran May Conduct Series of Strike Operations to Expel US Military From Region - Navy
Iran May Conduct Series of Strike Operations to Expel US Military From Region - Navy
Sputnik International
Iran's Armed Forces may carry out a series of strike operations aimed at expelling the US military from West Asia if Washington continues its blockade, Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani said.
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"The enemy must definitely know that there will not just be an operation, there will be operations, and that this [breaking the blockade] will happen. The ultimate goal of these operations is not to break the blockade, but to expel [the US Armed Forces] from the entire West Asia region," Irani told a correspondent for the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) when asked whether Iran's Armed Forces could repeat an operation similar to Operation Morvarid to break the blockade imposed by Washington. Operation Morvarid was a strike operation involving special forces landings conducted by the Iranian Navy and Air Force against Iraqi troops during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war. US President Donald Trump announced the launch of an economic operation against Iran in late August, calling it an "isolation on an unprecedented scale" and urging allies to join Washington. In addition, the United States is enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports, which Iranian authorities acknowledge has reduced Iran's oil exports, one of the main sources of revenue for the Iranian economy.
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Iran May Conduct Series of Strike Operations to Expel US Military From Region - Navy
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's Armed Forces may carry out a series of strike operations aimed at expelling the US military from West Asia if Washington continues its blockade, Iranian Navy Commander Shahram Irani said.
"The enemy must definitely know that there will not just be an operation, there will be operations, and that this [breaking the blockade] will happen. The ultimate goal of these operations is not to break the blockade, but to expel [the US Armed Forces] from the entire West Asia region," Irani told a correspondent for the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) when asked whether Iran's Armed Forces could repeat an operation similar to Operation Morvarid to break the blockade imposed by Washington.
Operation Morvarid was a strike operation involving special forces landings conducted by the Iranian Navy and Air Force against Iraqi troops during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.
US President Donald Trump
announced the launch of an economic operation against Iran in late August, calling it an "isolation on an unprecedented scale" and urging allies to join Washington. In addition, the United States is enforcing a naval blockade of Iranian ports, which Iranian authorities acknowledge has reduced Iran's oil exports, one of the main sources of revenue for the Iranian economy.