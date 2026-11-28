https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/iran-warns-it-will-strike-threats-anywhere-in-the-world--military-commander-1125155633.html
Iran Warns It Will Strike Threats Anywhere in the World – Military Commander
Iran Warns It Will Strike Threats Anywhere in the World – Military Commander
Sputnik International
Iran's armed forces will strike any point in the world that poses a threat to the country, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Kioumars Heydari said on Saturday.
2026-11-28T13:37+0000
2026-11-28T13:37+0000
2026-11-28T13:37+0000
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"Any place, where a threat to us emerges, no matter in which country of the world it is, will become a legitimate target for us and will be struck," Heydari was quoted by the Fars news agency as saying. On November 2, Iranian lawmaker Manouchehr Mottaki said that Iran may attack US bases in Europe if aggression against the Islamic Republic resumes. On October 31, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei instructed the military during a meeting with top officers to respond actively to threats wherever they may come from. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk of a resumption of hostilities.
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Iran Warns It Will Strike Threats Anywhere in the World – Military Commander
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's armed forces will strike any point in the world that poses a threat to the country, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Kioumars Heydari said on Saturday.
"Any place, where a threat to us emerges, no matter in which country of the world it is, will become a legitimate target for us and will be struck," Heydari was quoted by the Fars news agency as saying.
On November 2, Iranian lawmaker Manouchehr Mottaki said that Iran may attack US bases in Europe if aggression against the Islamic Republic resumes. On October 31, Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei instructed the military during a meeting with top officers to respond actively to threats wherever they may come from.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking
targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk of a resumption of hostilities.