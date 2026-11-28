https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/iranian-troops-deployed-along-borders-ready-for-possible-us-ground-operation---military-1125156914.html
Iranian Troops Deployed Along Borders, Ready for Possible US Ground Operation - Military
Iranian Troops Deployed Along Borders, Ready for Possible US Ground Operation - Military
Sputnik International
Iranian troops have been deployed along the country's borders and are ready for the start of a possible ground operation by the US military, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Forces Nozar Nemati said on Saturday.
2026-11-28T16:43+0000
2026-11-28T16:43+0000
2026-11-28T16:43+0000
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Earlier in November, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the United States is trying to accuse Iran of developing chemical and biological weapons to build public support for a possible ground invasion in Iran, in line with the scenario it used for the 2003 invasion in Iraq. He called on the US to refrain from starting a ground operation and stressed that otherwise the US armed forces will suffer great losses and their position will become "even worse than it is now." The US is aware that it does not have an opportunity to begin a ground operation against Iran and that it will definitely be defeated if such operation is launched, Nemati said. In October, Commander of the Iranian Ground Forces Ali Jahanshahi said that at least 50 units of Iran's ground forces are still deployed at the country's borders. On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk of a resumption of hostilities.
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Iranian Troops Deployed Along Borders, Ready for Possible US Ground Operation - Military
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iranian troops have been deployed along the country's borders and are ready for the start of a possible ground operation by the US military, Deputy Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Forces Nozar Nemati said on Saturday.
Earlier in November, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the United States is trying to accuse Iran of developing chemical and biological weapons to build public support for a possible ground invasion in Iran, in line with the scenario it used for the 2003 invasion in Iraq.
"We deployed various forces along our land borders and in areas where we anticipate the enemy might carry out such foolish move [launch a ground operation]. We have prepared plans. There are also plenty of the necessary weapons and equipment at the borders and in the locations where they are supposed to be deployed," Nemati was quoted by the ISNA agency as saying.
He called on the US to refrain from starting a ground operation and stressed that otherwise the US armed forces will suffer great losses and their position will become "even worse than it is now."
The US is aware that it does not have an opportunity to begin a ground operation against Iran and that it will definitely be defeated if such operation is launched, Nemati said.
In October, Commander of the Iranian Ground Forces Ali Jahanshahi said that at least 50 units of Iran's ground forces are still deployed at the country's borders.
On February 28, the United States and Israel began striking targets in Iran
, prompting retaliation from Iran. Despite a lull in the conflict, it remains unresolved, and there is a risk of a resumption of hostilities.