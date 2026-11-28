https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/irans-bushehr-npp-reconnected-to-national-grid-after-planned-maintenance---aeoi-1125157400.html
Iran's Bushehr NPP Reconnected to National Grid After Planned Maintenance - AEOI
Iran's Bushehr NPP Reconnected to National Grid After Planned Maintenance - AEOI
Sputnik International
Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been reconnected to the national power grid following scheduled maintenance on its first reactor unit, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Saturday.
2026-11-28T16:48+0000
2026-11-28T16:48+0000
2026-11-28T16:48+0000
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The Bushehr NPP is Iran's only operating nuclear power plant. Its first reactor was connected to the national grid in September 2011. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is currently building two more units at the facility.
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Iran's Bushehr NPP Reconnected to National Grid After Planned Maintenance - AEOI
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) has been reconnected to the national power grid following scheduled maintenance on its first reactor unit, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said on Saturday.
"In coordination with the national power grid dispatch center, scheduled maintenance and fuel reloading were initiated at the Bushehr NPP. After the successful completion of the annual maintenance and fuel-related operations, the power unit was reconnected to the country's unified power grid," the AEOI wrote on Telegram.
The Bushehr NPP is Iran's only operating nuclear power plant. Its first reactor was connected to the national grid in September 2011. Russian state nuclear corporation Rosatom is currently building two more units at the facility.