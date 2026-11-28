https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/irans-irgc-showcases-3-new-types-of-drones-at-exhibition-in-mashhad---reports-1125157503.html
Iran's IRGC Showcases 3 New Types of Drones at Exhibition in Mashhad - Reports
Iran's IRGC Showcases 3 New Types of Drones at Exhibition in Mashhad - Reports
Sputnik International
Three new models of defensive and strike drones have been showcased at an exhibition highlighting the achievements of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran, the country's media reported on Saturday.
2026-11-28T16:50+0000
2026-11-28T16:50+0000
2026-11-28T16:50+0000
military
mashhad
islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc)
drone
uav
iran
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113605685_0:158:3081:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_bd53a01753d4e66dcbc955d48901e43e.jpg
One of those drones is designed for defensive tasks, such as countering various types of enemy drones and small aerial vehicles, while the other two models are intended for offensive operations and engaging enemy units at close range, the Tasnim news agency reported. The Sayeh, which is Persian for "shadow," quadcopter was developed by drawing on experience from the Ukraine conflict, designed to counterattack drones, such as the Sting, Wild Hornet and P1-Sun, the report said. The Sayeh is equipped with a thermal imaging camera and can be launched from any surface or from another drone, Tasnim reported. It has a range of over 6 miles and a total weight of 4.4 pounds, half of which is the warhead. The drone can reach speeds of 280-310 miles per hour and has a flight duration of five minutes. One of its advantages is the cost, as it can be produced at no more than $1,000, according to the report. Another drone, the Qasedak, which is a "dandelion" in Persian, is a loitering munition equipped with an autopilot system and an optical system for autonomous target acquisition, allowing it to operate without a link to an operator or GPS systems, Tasnim reported. It has a range of 24-31 miles, a mass of 29 pounds, of which the warhead accounts for six and a half, a maximum speed of 56 miles per hour and a maximum flight duration of 45 minutes. Like the Sayeh, the Qasedak can be launched from other aircraft, including unmanned aerial vehicles, the report said. The third new model, nicknamed just a "small strike drone" so far, is also a loitering munition, similar to the US-made Switchblade 300. Like the Qasedak, it features an autopilot system and an optical system for autonomous target acquisition. This drone has a maximum range of 12 miles, weighs some 6 pounds, reaches a top speed of 155 miles per hour and has a flight duration of five minutes, according to the report.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/iran-warns-it-will-strike-threats-anywhere-in-the-world--military-commander-1125155633.html
mashhad
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/09/17/1113605685_175:0:2906:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7b69a44cdbdf32e06063bb79a03e39c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
mashhad, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), drone, uav, iran
mashhad, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), drone, uav, iran
Iran's IRGC Showcases 3 New Types of Drones at Exhibition in Mashhad - Reports
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - Three new models of defensive and strike drones have been showcased at an exhibition highlighting the achievements of the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) in the city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran, the country's media reported on Saturday.
One of those drones is designed for defensive tasks, such as countering various types of enemy drones
and small aerial vehicles, while the other two models are intended for offensive operations and engaging enemy units at close range, the Tasnim news agency reported.
The Sayeh, which is Persian for "shadow," quadcopter was developed by drawing on experience from the Ukraine conflict, designed to counterattack drones, such as the Sting, Wild Hornet and P1-Sun, the report said.
The Sayeh is equipped with a thermal imaging camera and can be launched from any surface or from another drone, Tasnim reported. It has a range of over 6 miles and a total weight of 4.4 pounds, half of which is the warhead. The drone can reach speeds of 280-310 miles per hour and has a flight duration of five minutes. One of its advantages is the cost, as it can be produced at no more than $1,000, according to the report.
Another drone, the Qasedak, which is a "dandelion" in Persian, is a loitering munition equipped with an autopilot system and an optical system for autonomous target acquisition, allowing it to operate without a link to an operator or GPS systems, Tasnim reported. It has a range of 24-31 miles, a mass of 29 pounds, of which the warhead accounts for six and a half, a maximum speed of 56 miles per hour and a maximum flight duration of 45 minutes. Like the Sayeh, the Qasedak can be launched from other aircraft, including unmanned aerial vehicles, the report said.
The third new model, nicknamed just a "small strike drone" so far, is also a loitering munition, similar to the US-made Switchblade 300. Like the Qasedak, it features an autopilot system and an optical system for autonomous target acquisition. This drone has a maximum range of 12 miles, weighs some 6 pounds, reaches a top speed of 155 miles per hour and has a flight duration of five minutes, according to the report.