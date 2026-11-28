https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/irgc-says-2-oil-tankers-hit-mines-near-strait-of-hormuz---reports-1125154982.html
IRGC Says 2 Oil Tankers Hit Mines Near Strait of Hormuz - Reports
IRGC Says 2 Oil Tankers Hit Mines Near Strait of Hormuz - Reports
Sputnik International
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the country's Armed Forces, said two oil tankers struck mines near the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian broadcaster Press TV reported.
2026-11-28T07:22+0000
2026-11-28T07:22+0000
2026-11-28T07:22+0000
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The Strait of Hormuz is one of the key routes for global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Navigation through the waterway has been severely restricted since the US and Israeli military operation against Iran began on February 28. Tehran has stated its intention to maintain the restrictions until its conditions are met, including the lifting of the US blockade and sanctions. Despite ongoing passages by individual vessels, traffic intensity in the strait remains at a significantly lower level than before the conflict began.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/need-for-oil-transit-through-strait-of-hormuz-may-fall-tenfold-by-2035---iea-1125107549.html
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strait of hormuz, middle east, tehran, islamic revolutionary guard corps (irgc), iran, oil tanker, tanker
IRGC Says 2 Oil Tankers Hit Mines Near Strait of Hormuz - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), a branch of the country's Armed Forces, said two oil tankers struck mines near the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian broadcaster Press TV reported.
The Strait of Hormuz
is one of the key routes for global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies. Navigation through the waterway has been severely restricted since the US and Israeli military operation against Iran began on February 28. Tehran has stated its intention to maintain the restrictions until its conditions are met, including the lifting of the US blockade and sanctions.
Despite ongoing passages by individual vessels, traffic intensity in the strait remains at a significantly lower level than before the conflict began.