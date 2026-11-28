https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/poland-extends-operation-of-buffer-zone-on-border-with-belarus-until-spring---ministry-1125157131.html
Poland Extends Operation of Buffer Zone on Border With Belarus Until Spring - Ministry
Poland Extends Operation of Buffer Zone on Border With Belarus Until Spring - Ministry
Sputnik International
Poland has extended the operation of the buffer zone on the border with Belarus until spring 2027, the Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration said on Saturday.
2026-11-28T16:46+0000
2026-11-28T16:46+0000
2026-11-28T16:46+0000
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"Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwinski signed a decree on the extension of the operation of the buffer zone from November 30, 2026, to February 27, 2027," the statement read. The ministry explained the decision by the need to maintain operational alertness and highly effective border defense. In mid-2021, several thousand migrants hoping to enter the EU gathered along the Polish-Belarusian border. Since then, there have been ongoing monthly attempts by migrants to enter Poland illegally. Polish authorities have strengthened border security, deployed military personnel, and blocked these attempts, accusing Minsk of orchestrating the migration crisis. Belarus has rejected these accusations, claiming instead that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants back onto Belarusian territory and artificially escalating the situation. Poland has constructed a $400 million metal barrier along its border with Belarus. The structure spans approximately 186 kilometers (115 miles) and stands 5.5 meters tall, consisting of a five-meter steel fence topped with half a meter of coiled razor wire. Additionally, the border has been equipped with cameras, motion sensors, and thermal imaging devices.
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Poland Extends Operation of Buffer Zone on Border With Belarus Until Spring - Ministry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Poland has extended the operation of the buffer zone on the border with Belarus until spring 2027, the Polish Ministry of the Interior and Administration said on Saturday.
"Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwinski signed a decree on the extension of the operation of the buffer zone from November 30, 2026, to February 27, 2027," the statement read.
The ministry explained the decision by the need to maintain operational alertness and highly effective border defense.
In mid-2021, several thousand migrants hoping to enter the EU gathered along the Polish-Belarusian border
. Since then, there have been ongoing monthly attempts by migrants to enter Poland illegally. Polish authorities have strengthened border security, deployed military personnel, and blocked these attempts, accusing Minsk of orchestrating the migration crisis. Belarus has rejected these accusations, claiming instead that Poland is forcibly expelling migrants back onto Belarusian territory and artificially escalating the situation.
Poland has constructed a $400 million metal barrier along its border with Belarus. The structure spans approximately 186 kilometers (115 miles) and stands 5.5 meters tall, consisting of a five-meter steel fence topped with half a meter of coiled razor wire. Additionally, the border has been equipped with cameras, motion sensors, and thermal imaging devices.