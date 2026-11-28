https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/record-number-of-us-administration-members-live-at-guarded-military-facilities---reports-1125154872.html
Record Number of US Administration Members Live at Guarded Military Facilities - Reports
Record Number of US Administration Members Live at Guarded Military Facilities - Reports
Sputnik International
A record number of US administration members are living at guarded military facilities, CNN reported.
2026-11-28T07:20+0000
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About half a dozen members of US President Donald Trump's administration now live in DC military housing, which is a historically high number, the report said. Among those residing at military bases, the media outlet named Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. As reasons, the broadcaster cited concerns over "political violence" in the United States and threats from abroad.
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Record Number of US Administration Members Live at Guarded Military Facilities - Reports
NEW YORK (Sputnik) - A record number of US administration members are living at guarded military facilities, CNN reported.
About half a dozen members of US President Donald Trump's administration
now live in DC military housing, which is a historically high number, the report said.
Among those residing at military bases, the media outlet named Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Attorney General Todd Blanche, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and White House Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.
As reasons, the broadcaster cited concerns over "political violence" in the United States and threats from abroad.