https://sputnikglobe.com/20260630/trump-administration-seeks-single-database-of-foreign-espionage-targets---reports-1124378589.html

Trump Administration Seeks Single Database of Foreign Espionage Targets - Reports

Trump Administration Seeks Single Database of Foreign Espionage Targets - Reports

Sputnik International

The US administration wants to create a single list of all foreign intelligence targets in an effort to better coordination between agencies, media reported, citing sources.

2026-06-30T14:16+0000

2026-06-30T14:16+0000

2026-06-30T14:16+0000

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us

donald trump

tulsi gabbard

fbi

us office of the director of national intellidence (odni)

cia

central intelligence agency (cia)

espionage

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The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) believes the initiative would eliminate cross-purposes, however, FBI and CIA officials fear a master list would compromise covert operations, undermine investigations and increase the risk of leaks or misuse, the report said Monday. The US Intelligence Community has not come to an agreement on basic details such as how a list of suspected spies, international criminal groups and potential recruits can be created and kept secure, the sources said. Some intel officials doubt the ODNI led by Acting Director of National Intelligence William Pulte could handle the task, citing his insufficient experience in this sensitive field, the report added. Earlier in June, US President Donald Trump appointed Pulte to replace Tulsi Gabbard, who resigned due to her husband's bone cancer diagnosis. Trump has said he wants the new acting intelligence chief to carry out staffing reductions across the intelligence community. The president later announced the nomination of former Securities and Exchange Commission chairman Jay Clayton to serve as the next director of national intelligence. Clayton is yet to be approved by the Senate.

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us, donald trump, tulsi gabbard, fbi, us office of the director of national intellidence (odni), cia, central intelligence agency (cia), espionage