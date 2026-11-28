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Russia Hits Substation in Kiev Supplying Ukraine's Defense Industry - MoD
Russia Hits Substation in Kiev Supplying Ukraine's Defense Industry - MoD
Sputnik International
Russian armed forces struck an electrical substation in Kiev and a combined heat and power plant in the Kiev region that power enterprises within Ukraine's military-industrial complex, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
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On Saturday, Russian forces used drones to attack energy and transport infrastructure, as well as vessels operating in support of the Ukrainian armed forces. Furthermore, the Russian armed forces on Saturday struck a dry-cargo vessel in the Black Sea, east of Odessa, which was delivering military-related cargo to Ukraine, the ministry said.
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Russia Hits Substation in Kiev Supplying Ukraine's Defense Industry - MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian armed forces struck an electrical substation in Kiev and a combined heat and power plant in the Kiev region that power enterprises within Ukraine's military-industrial complex, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
On Saturday, Russian forces used drones to attack
energy and transport infrastructure, as well as vessels operating in support of the Ukrainian armed forces.
"The strikes hit … the 330 kV Nivki electrical substation in the city of Kiev and the Belotserkovskaya [Bilotserkivska] combined heat and power plant in the Kiev region, which provide power to enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial complex," the statement said.
Furthermore, the Russian armed forces on Saturday struck a dry-cargo vessel in the Black Sea, east of Odessa, which was delivering military-related cargo to Ukraine, the ministry said.