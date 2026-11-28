https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/russian-forces-strike-ukrainian-military-logistics-fuel-supplies-and-energy-infrastructure--mod-1125154712.html
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Logistics, Fuel Supplies and Energy Infrastructure – MoD
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Logistics, Fuel Supplies and Energy Infrastructure – MoD
Sputnik International
The Russian military hit four railway locomotives in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zhitomir, and Kharkov regions during overnight strikes, that were transporting weaponry and military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-11-28T07:14+0000
2026-11-28T07:14+0000
2026-11-28T07:14+0000
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"The strikes hit … four railway locomotives in the settlements of Sinelnikovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Korosten in the Zhitomir Region, and Lyubotin in the Kharkov Region - which were being used to transport weaponry and military equipment," the statement said.The Russian armed forces struck a vessel in the Black Sea, south of Odessa, that was delivering military-related cargo to Ukraine, the ministry said.Overnight into Saturday, Russian forces launched drone strikes against energy, fuel, and transport infrastructure, as well as against maritime vessels operating in support of the Ukrainian armed forces.Russian forces struck a fuel tank in the Odessa region overnight that was storing fuel for Ukraine's armed forces, the ministry said."The strikes hit … a fuel tank in the settlement of Kilia, Odessa region, which contained fuel for the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement said.Russian forces struck an electrical substation in the Kiev Region that powers enterprises within Ukraine's military-industrial complex, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Overnight into Saturday, Russian forces used drones to attack energy, fuel and transport infrastructure, as well as vessels operating in support of the Ukrainian armed forces.
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russian defense ministry, ukraine, odessa, dnepropetrovsk, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike, russian armed forces
russian defense ministry, ukraine, odessa, dnepropetrovsk, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike, russian armed forces
Russian Forces Strike Ukrainian Military Logistics, Fuel Supplies and Energy Infrastructure – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian military hit four railway locomotives in the Dnepropetrovsk, Zhitomir, and Kharkov regions during overnight strikes, that were transporting weaponry and military equipment, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
"The strikes hit … four railway locomotives in the settlements of Sinelnikovo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Korosten in the Zhitomir Region, and Lyubotin in the Kharkov Region - which were being used to transport weaponry and military equipment," the statement said.
The Russian armed forces struck a vessel in the Black Sea, south of Odessa, that was delivering military-related cargo to Ukraine, the ministry said.
Overnight into Saturday, Russian forces launched drone strikes against energy, fuel, and transport infrastructure, as well as against maritime vessels operating in support of the Ukrainian armed forces.
"The strikes hit … a dry-cargo vessel in the Black Sea, south of Odessa, which was delivering military-related cargo to Ukraine," the statement read.
Russian forces struck a fuel tank in the Odessa region overnight that was storing fuel for Ukraine's armed forces, the ministry said.
"The strikes hit … a fuel tank in the settlement of Kilia, Odessa region, which contained fuel for the Ukrainian armed forces," the statement said.
Russian forces struck an electrical substation in the Kiev Region that powers enterprises within Ukraine's military-industrial complex, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Overnight into Saturday, Russian forces
used drones to attack energy, fuel and transport infrastructure, as well as vessels operating in support of the Ukrainian armed forces.
"The strikes hit … the 110 kV Zarechye electrical substation in the city of Belaya Tserkov, Kiev region, which provides power to enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial complex," the statement said.