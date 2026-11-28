https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/russia-to-present-assessment-root-causes-of-ukrainian-crisis-at-osce-ministerial---envoy-1125157047.html
Russia to Present Assessment, Root Causes of Ukrainian Crisis at OSCE Ministerial - Envoy
Russia to Present Assessment, Root Causes of Ukrainian Crisis at OSCE Ministerial - Envoy
Sputnik International
Russia intends to advance its principled assessments of the Ukrainian crisis and its root causes at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Foreign Ministerial Council meeting in the Swiss city of Lugano in early December, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.
2026-11-28T16:44+0000
2026-11-28T16:44+0000
2026-11-28T16:44+0000
world
russia
ukraine
moscow
european union (eu)
osce
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1125157047.jpg?1795884262
"We intend to continue promoting our fundamental assessments of the Ukrainian crisis and its root causes," Polyanskiy said when asked what Russia would present at the upcoming meeting. The diplomat added that Moscow has big plans for the event, but refused to provide any further details. He doubted, however, that the European OSCE members would show a similarly serious attitude. Therefore, few significant consensus documents or outcomes should be expected from the meeting in Lugano, the Russian diplomat added. The OSCE Ministerial Council is an annual meeting of the top diplomats of the organization's participating states. This year, it will take place from December 3–4 in Lugano.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251206/new-us-national-security-strategy-could-have-huge-influence-on-ending-ukrainian-crisis-1123248706.html
russia
ukraine
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, moscow, european union (eu), osce
russia, ukraine, moscow, european union (eu), osce
Russia to Present Assessment, Root Causes of Ukrainian Crisis at OSCE Ministerial - Envoy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia intends to advance its principled assessments of the Ukrainian crisis and its root causes at the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Foreign Ministerial Council meeting in the Swiss city of Lugano in early December, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.
"We intend to continue promoting our fundamental assessments of the Ukrainian crisis and its root causes," Polyanskiy said when asked what Russia would present at the upcoming meeting.
The diplomat added that Moscow has big plans for the event, but refused to provide any further details. He doubted, however, that the European OSCE members would show a similarly serious attitude.
"It is highly likely that in Lugano, we will encounter a toxic atmosphere and Russophobic statements from certain Western countries. We also harbor no illusions regarding the likelihood of any of our initiatives receiving support. For certain EU and NATO member states, the mere fact that an initiative comes from Russia is reason enough to oppose it, without even considering its substance," Polyanskiy said.
Therefore, few significant consensus documents or outcomes should be expected from the meeting in Lugano, the Russian diplomat added.
The OSCE Ministerial Council is an annual meeting of the top diplomats of the organization's participating states. This year, it will take place from December 3–4 in Lugano.
6 December 2025, 23:39 GMT