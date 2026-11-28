https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/russian-forces-inflict-heavy-losses-on-ukrainian-troops-across-front-line--mod-1125155328.html
Russian Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Ukrainian Troops Across Front Line – MoD
Russian Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Ukrainian Troops Across Front Line – MoD
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2026-11-28T09:28+0000
2026-11-28T09:28+0000
2026-11-28T09:28+0000
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This is in addition to:Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,601 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said."Air defense systems shot down five guided aerial bombs, one rocket from a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 1,601 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian air defenses have destroyed 674 planes, 284 helicopters, 301,051 drones, 672 anti-aircraft missile systems, 31,811 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,799 multiple launch rocket system vehicles, 36,997 field artillery guns and mortars, and 78,193 units of special military automotive equipment.
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russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), russian armed forces
russia, ukraine, russian defense ministry, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars), russian armed forces
Russian Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Ukrainian Troops Across Front Line – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukraine lost over 340 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
Over 160 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 190 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 210 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 175 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 25 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to five armored combat vehicles, five vehicles and a multiple rocket launcher combat vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 1,601 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry
said.
"Air defense systems shot down five guided aerial bombs, one rocket from a US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system, and 1,601 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement said.
In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, Russian air defenses have destroyed 674 planes, 284 helicopters, 301,051 drones, 672 anti-aircraft missile systems, 31,811 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,799 multiple launch rocket system vehicles, 36,997 field artillery guns and mortars, and 78,193 units of special military automotive equipment.