https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/russian-senator-praises-updated-strategy-for-arctic-development-1125157250.html

Russian Senator Praises Updated Strategy for Arctic Development

Russian Senator Praises Updated Strategy for Arctic Development

Sputnik International

The presidential approval of the updated strategy for the development of the Arctic zone is a decision of historic proportions that sets Russia's course for decades to come, Egor Borisov, senator from Russia's Sakha Republic (Yakutia), told Sputnik.

2026-11-28T16:47+0000

2026-11-28T16:47+0000

2026-11-28T16:47+0000

russia

yuri borisov

arctic

republic of sakha (yakutia)

russia

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On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the strategy for the development of the Arctic zone and ensuring national security in the Arctic. It envisages an increase in average wages in the region to 373,000 rubles ($4,544) by 2035. The senator admitted that for him, a person who was born and raised in Yakutia and has spent his entire life working for its benefit, that document held special significance. "For ... Yakutia, more than half of whose territory lies within the Arctic and subarctic zones, this strategy is not merely an abstract declaration, but a detailed development plan for every [district] and settlement. The primary value of the Arctic lies not only in its mineral resources, but, above all, in the people who live, work and raise their children on permafrost, amid the harshest climatic conditions," Borisov said. The document shifts away from the outdated, raw-material-focused approach and places the absolute highest priority on the quality of life of those living in the Arctic, as well as their well-being and social security, the senator said. The new strategy envisages creation and increasing the number of jobs in the region from 16,200 in 2024 to 200,000 by 2035, with a focus on locally required career paths in geology, engineering, environment, logistics and energy, Borisov also said. Another important aspect is ensuring that all settlements in the Arctic have access to modern communication services and high-speed internet by 2036, he added. The strategy also includes the construction of the first land-based small-scale nuclear power plant, with a capacity of up to 400 kilowatts, which is currently underway, Borisov said. "For remote, hard-to-reach districts, this represents a truly revolutionary breakthrough: a reliable, environmentally clean source of heat and power will eliminate a long-standing, critical dependence on the highly complex and costly northern delivery of diesel fuel," the senator added. Yakutia is Russia's largest federal subject, located in the Russian Far East, along the Arctic Ocean. It covers almost 1.2 million square miles and has a population of about one million people. A significant part of its territory is located in the permafrost regions of the high north, with regular winter averages commonly dipping below -31 Fahrenheit.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20261028/new-eu-arctic-strategy-points-to-intention-to-militarize-region---russian-mfa-1124966419.html

arctic

republic of sakha (yakutia)

russia

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yuri borisov, arctic, republic of sakha (yakutia), russia