https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/saudi-air-defenses-intercept-ballistic-missile-fired-by-houthis---military-1125156184.html
Saudi Air Defenses Intercept Ballistic Missile Fired by Houthis - Military
Saudi Air Defenses Intercept Ballistic Missile Fired by Houthis - Military
Sputnik International
Saudi air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward the southern regions of the kingdom, Major Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition against the Houthis, said on Saturday.
2026-11-28T13:55+0000
2026-11-28T13:55+0000
2026-11-28T13:55+0000
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"Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward the southern region," the spokesman wrote on X. Since July, there has been a sharp escalation in the armed conflict between the Houthis and the Saudi-led Arab coalition. In response to intensive airstrikes by the Saudi air force, the Houthis frequently launch missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom's airports, military facilities and oil infrastructure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/air-defenses-repel-houthi-missile-attack-on-riyadh---saudi-led-coalition-1125107307.html
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middle east, saudi arabia, houthis, houthi, ballistic missiles
middle east, saudi arabia, houthis, houthi, ballistic missiles
Saudi Air Defenses Intercept Ballistic Missile Fired by Houthis - Military
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Saudi air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched toward the southern regions of the kingdom, Major Gen. Turki Al-Maliki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition against the Houthis, said on Saturday.
"Air defenses intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthi terrorist militia toward the southern region," the spokesman wrote on X.
Since July, there has been a sharp escalation in the armed conflict between the Houthis and the Saudi-led Arab coalition. In response to intensive airstrikes by the Saudi air force, the Houthis
frequently launch missile and drone attacks targeting the kingdom's airports, military facilities and oil infrastructure.