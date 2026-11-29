https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/cas-exposes-double-standards-in-international-sports-over-russia-and-israel-1125159799.html
CAS Exposes Double Standards in International Sports Over Russia and Israel
CAS Exposes Double Standards in International Sports Over Russia and Israel
Sputnik International
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has highlighted different approaches by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) toward Russia and Israel in its reasoning behind the decision ordering the federation to admit Russian teams to international competitions.
2026-11-29T10:45+0000
2026-11-29T10:45+0000
2026-11-29T10:45+0000
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The court also pointed out that the IIHF had not initiated assessments of how other military conflicts could affect the participation of the countries involved.CAS ruled on October 30 that Russian teams must be admitted to international competitions. The IIHF has challenged the ruling and announced plans to appeal to a Swiss court.World Aquatics has also moved two competitions out of Canada over restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes, relocating the February 2027 Diving World Cup stage to Mexico and removing an artistic swimming event from the calendar pending a new host. The federation said it remained committed to inclusive international competitions without political interference.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/russias-osce-envoy-urges-public-assessment-of-discrimination-against-athletes-1125123431.html
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CAS Exposes Double Standards in International Sports Over Russia and Israel
The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has highlighted different approaches by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) toward Russia and Israel in its reasoning behind the decision ordering the federation to admit Russian teams to international competitions.
Israel's case:
Australia said it could not guarantee security during the 2025 World Championship (Division II) if Israel participated. Instead of excluding the Israeli team, the IIHF moved the tournament to Serbia
Russia's case:
The IIHF took a different approach, excluding Russian teams rather than finding an alternative way to ensure their participation
“Faced with a confirmed security threat, the IIHF chose to change the venue of the tournament rather than exclude the Israeli team,” CAS noted, highlighting the difference in treatment.
The court also pointed out that the IIHF had not initiated assessments of how other military conflicts could affect the participation of the countries involved.
CAS ruled on October 30 that Russian teams
must be admitted to international competitions. The IIHF has challenged the ruling and announced plans to appeal to a Swiss court.
World Aquatics has also moved two competitions out of Canada over restrictions on Russian and Belarusian athletes, relocating the February 2027 Diving World Cup stage to Mexico and removing an artistic swimming event from the calendar pending a new host. The federation said it remained committed to inclusive international competitions without political interference.