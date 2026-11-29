https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/criticism-of-restrictions-on-russian-athletes-sparks-discussion-at-osce---russian-envoy-1125161078.html
Criticism of Restrictions on Russian Athletes Sparks Discussion at OSCE - Russian Envoy
Criticism of Restrictions on Russian Athletes Sparks Discussion at OSCE - Russian Envoy
Sputnik International
Criticism of entry restrictions imposed by European countries on Russian athletes sparked debates at the OSCE platform, with representatives of EU countries and Canada trying to justify their decisions and respond to Moscow's remarks, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.
2026-11-29T14:25+0000
2026-11-29T14:25+0000
2026-11-29T14:25+0000
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"They have denied entry to our athletes. Clearly, this is a political decision, and they are not set to abandon it now. However, when we sharply criticized them for it, they started to justify it during the Permanent Council's meeting, tried to explain it, responded to our counterarguments," Polyanskiy said. He said that the parties had an almost interactive discussion, though both sides remained firm in their respective positions. Russia will continue to give unequivocal assessments of such steps by its opponents at the OSCE platform, making them justify their actions, he said. It is important for properly informing and shaping the position of those member states that are not part of NATO and the EU, he added. On November 15, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said that the Russian team would skip the World Junior Championship due to restrictions imposed by Canadian authorities. Furthermore, despite a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reinstate Russian national hockey teams in international competition, the national hockey federations of seven European countries have announced their refusal to play against Russian teams at the 2027 World Hockey Championship in Germany. Russia has repeatedly criticized restrictions imposed on its students, scholars, cultural figures and athletes, opposing the politicization of education, science, culture and sports. Moscow has stated that discrimination based on nationality is unacceptable, as is the use of humanitarian ties as a tool for political pressure.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261012/states-refusing-to-issue-visa-for-russian-athletes-will-not-host-comps---european-aquatics-1124870376.html
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russia, dmitry polyanskiy, moscow, european union (eu), canada, osce, athletes, russian athletes
russia, dmitry polyanskiy, moscow, european union (eu), canada, osce, athletes, russian athletes
Criticism of Restrictions on Russian Athletes Sparks Discussion at OSCE - Russian Envoy
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Criticism of entry restrictions imposed by European countries on Russian athletes sparked debates at the OSCE platform, with representatives of EU countries and Canada trying to justify their decisions and respond to Moscow's remarks, Russian Permanent Representative to the OSCE Dmitry Polyanskiy told Sputnik.
"They have denied entry to our athletes. Clearly, this is a political decision, and they are not set to abandon it now. However, when we sharply criticized them for it, they started to justify it during the Permanent Council's meeting, tried to explain it, responded to our counterarguments," Polyanskiy said.
He said that the parties had an almost interactive discussion, though both sides remained firm in their respective positions.
"On the one hand, no practical results in the form of any solutions have been achieved, on the other hand, no such discussion or something similar to it has been held at bilateral level for a long time," Polyanskiy added.
Russia will continue to give unequivocal assessments of such steps by its opponents at the OSCE platform, making them justify their actions, he said. It is important for properly informing and shaping the position of those member states that are not part of NATO and the EU, he added.
On November 15, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) said that the Russian team would skip the World Junior Championship due to restrictions imposed by Canadian authorities. Furthermore, despite a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to reinstate Russian national hockey teams in international competition, the national hockey federations of seven European countries have announced their refusal to play against Russian teams at the 2027 World Hockey Championship in Germany.
Russia has repeatedly criticized restrictions imposed on its students, scholars, cultural figures and athletes
, opposing the politicization of education, science, culture and sports. Moscow has stated that discrimination based on nationality is unacceptable, as is the use of humanitarian ties as a tool for political pressure.