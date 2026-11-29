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Drone That Crashed in Turkiye Overnight Identified as Ukrainian-Made FP-1 - Reports
Drone That Crashed in Turkiye Overnight Identified as Ukrainian-Made FP-1 - Reports
Sputnik International
The drone that crashed in a Turkish village in the northeastern part of the country has been identified as a Ukrainian FP-1,Turkish media reported on Sunday.
2026-11-29T17:00+0000
2026-11-29T17:00+0000
2026-11-29T17:00+0000
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The drone crashed on Saturday night in the village of Koprobasi in the northeastern province of Rise. There were no casualties, but the resulting explosion shattered windows in four houses and left a crater covering an area of some 750 square feet. A technical inspection determined that it was an FP-1 kamikaze drone made by the Ukrainian company Fire Point, the IHA news agency reported. Local residents told IHA that the powerful explosion had caused windows to shake even in houses several miles away from the crash site. The Turkish authorities have yet to comment on the incident. Drones and unmanned boats are regularly discovered along Turkey’s Black Sea coast.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260326/drones-attack-turkish-tanker-with-140000-tonnes-of-oil-near-turkish-coast---reports-1123895591.html
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Drone That Crashed in Turkiye Overnight Identified as Ukrainian-Made FP-1 - Reports
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The drone that crashed in a Turkish village in the northeastern part of the country has been identified as a Ukrainian FP-1,Turkish media reported on Sunday.
The drone
crashed on Saturday night in the village of Koprobasi in the northeastern province of Rise. There were no casualties, but the resulting explosion shattered windows in four houses and left a crater covering an area of some 750 square feet.
A technical inspection determined that it was an FP-1 kamikaze drone made by the Ukrainian company Fire Point, the IHA news agency reported.
Local residents told IHA that the powerful explosion had caused windows to shake even in houses several miles away from the crash site.
The Turkish authorities have yet to comment on the incident.
Drones and unmanned boats are regularly discovered along Turkey’s Black Sea coast.