https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/estonias-decision-to-close-border-reveals-extent-of-its-russophobia---russias-deputy-fm-1125159000.html
Estonia's Decision to Close Border Reveals Extent of Its Russophobia - Russia's Deputy FM
Estonia's Decision to Close Border Reveals Extent of Its Russophobia - Russia's Deputy FM
Sputnik International
Estonia's decision to close border checkpoints along its frontier with Russia demonstrates the level of Russophobia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.
2026-11-29T07:42+0000
2026-11-29T07:42+0000
2026-11-29T07:42+0000
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"Media reports show people suffering, forced to spend the night at the border. Preventing people from visiting their loved ones, including the elderly, not only violates fundamental human values, but also illustrates just how far this Russophobia can go," Grushko said on the sidelines of the 20th meeting of the Russian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission. On November 20, the Estonian government decided to suspend land border crossings with Russia, effective December 1. All land-based pedestrian and vehicular checkpoints along the border are set to close. The Estonian Foreign Ministry cited an attempted arson at the defense firm Threod Systems as the reason for the closure — an incident for which the Estonian side has accused Russia, without providing any evidence. Experts believe that the Estonian authorities' decision to close the borders with Russia will trigger an outflow of the population and an economic downturn in the country.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260715/lindsey-grahams-legacy-defined-by-russophobia--zakharova-1124451834.html
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alexander grushko, russia, estonia, estonian foreign ministry, russophobia
Estonia's Decision to Close Border Reveals Extent of Its Russophobia - Russia's Deputy FM
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - Estonia's decision to close border checkpoints along its frontier with Russia demonstrates the level of Russophobia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Media reports show people suffering, forced to spend the night at the border. Preventing people from visiting their loved ones, including the elderly, not only violates fundamental human values, but also illustrates just how far this Russophobia can go," Grushko said on the sidelines of the 20th meeting of the Russian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission.
On November 20, the Estonian government decided to suspend land border crossings with Russia, effective December 1. All land-based pedestrian and vehicular checkpoints along the border are set to close.
The Estonian Foreign Ministry cited an attempted arson at the defense firm Threod Systems as the reason for the closure — an incident for which the Estonian side has accused Russia, without providing any evidence. Experts believe that the Estonian authorities' decision to close the borders with Russia will trigger an outflow of the population and an economic downturn in the country.