https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/eu-barred-itself-from-talks-with-russia-while-seeking-to-join-them---deputy-foreign-minister-1125159283.html
EU Barred Itself From Talks With Russia While Seeking to Join Them - Deputy Foreign Minister
EU Barred Itself From Talks With Russia While Seeking to Join Them - Deputy Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
The European Union has barred itself from holding negotiations with Moscow while simultaneously seeking to take part in them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.
2026-11-29T09:55+0000
2026-11-29T09:55+0000
2026-11-29T09:55+0000
world
alexander grushko
friedrich merz
russia
moscow
ukraine
european union (eu)
shenzhen
negotiations
negotiating process
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091586684_96:0:3228:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_e3023d7f0ea6a67e2acf71f8d749fd4e.jpg
"They [the EU] said that no negotiations are possible without a ceasefire [in Ukraine]. In other words, they imposed a self-ban on negotiations while simultaneously seeking to participate in them," Grushko said on the sidelines of the 20th meeting of the Russian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission. He said that the European position currently consists of elements that contradict each other. On November 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters in China's Shenzhen that Moscow needs to understand what Europe is prepared to bring to trilateral talks. He said Russia had invited European representatives through diplomatic channels to visit Moscow and present their views on resolving the conflict. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz later said he was open to discussions but set conditions on the venue, proposing a neutral location.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/europe-suffering-huge-losses-due-to-anti-russian-policy--russian-deputy-foreign-minister-1125154446.html
russia
moscow
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/11/1091586684_879:0:3228:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_0bcf5dfd8895bfe96457546bde806d10.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
alexander grushko, friedrich merz, russia, moscow, ukraine, european union (eu), shenzhen, negotiations, negotiating process
alexander grushko, friedrich merz, russia, moscow, ukraine, european union (eu), shenzhen, negotiations, negotiating process
EU Barred Itself From Talks With Russia While Seeking to Join Them - Deputy Foreign Minister
ISTANBUL (Sputnik) - The European Union has barred itself from holding negotiations with Moscow while simultaneously seeking to take part in them, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.
"They [the EU] said that no negotiations are possible without a ceasefire [in Ukraine]. In other words, they imposed a self-ban on negotiations while simultaneously seeking to participate in them," Grushko said on the sidelines of the 20th meeting of the Russian-Turkish Intergovernmental Commission.
He said that the European position
currently consists of elements that contradict each other.
On November 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters in China's Shenzhen that Moscow needs to understand what Europe is prepared to bring to trilateral talks. He said Russia had invited European representatives through diplomatic channels to visit Moscow and present their views on resolving the conflict. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz later said he was open to discussions but set conditions on the venue, proposing a neutral location.