https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/israeli-president-calls-for-deal-to-end-netanyahu-trial---office-1125161617.html
Israeli President Calls for Deal to End Netanyahu Trial - Office
Israeli President Calls for Deal to End Netanyahu Trial - Office
Sputnik International
Israeli President Isaac Herzog has urged both sides in the criminal cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume talks and seek an agreement to end the proceedings, the president's office told Sputnik.
2026-11-29T14:30+0000
2026-11-29T14:30+0000
2026-11-29T14:31+0000
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The appeal followed a shift in the judges’ position. Earlier in November, the panel recommended that the government’s legal adviser drop the bribery charge, reconsider the case alleging breach of public trust, and seek a settlement in the case involving gifts from businesspeople. Presiding Judge Rivka Feldman said the prospects of convictions in the first two cases were low. Israeli media and observers described the development as a victory for Netanyahu. In November 2025, Netanyahu submitted a formal request for a pardon while the cases were still underway. This is an exceptional move, as the petition was filed before any court verdict had been issued. Herzog has said any decision will be made in accordance with the law, established procedures and his conscience. Netanyahu has faced investigations in several criminal cases for about a decade. The most serious charge, bribery, concerns allegations that he promoted the interests of telecommunications group Bezeq in exchange for favorable media coverage. Other allegations involve expensive gifts, including cigars and champagne, valued by investigators at nearly $300,000, from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, allegedly in exchange for Netanyahu's help with Milchan's personal and business interests. A further case concerns alleged efforts by Netanyahu to secure favorable coverage from the owner of the Yedioth Ahronoth media group in return for legislation that would restrict its competitor, free daily Israel Hayom. Netanyahu has said the allegations are intended to remove him from office.
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benjamin netanyahu, middle east, isaac herzog, israel
benjamin netanyahu, middle east, isaac herzog, israel
Israeli President Calls for Deal to End Netanyahu Trial - Office
14:30 GMT 29.11.2026 (Updated: 14:31 GMT 29.11.2026)
TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli President Isaac Herzog has urged both sides in the criminal cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resume talks and seek an agreement to end the proceedings, the president's office told Sputnik.
The appeal followed a shift in the judges’ position. Earlier in November, the panel recommended that the government’s legal adviser drop the bribery charge, reconsider the case alleging breach of public trust, and seek a settlement in the case involving gifts from businesspeople. Presiding Judge Rivka Feldman said the prospects of convictions in the first two cases were low. Israeli media and observers described the development as a victory for Netanyahu.
"In light of the statement made by the judges in the cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog is once again calling on the parties to enter into a dialogue under the auspices of the president's office, with the aim of reaching an agreement and bringing the legal proceedings to a conclusion," the office said.
In November 2025, Netanyahu submitted a formal request for a pardon while the cases were still underway. This is an exceptional move, as the petition was filed before any court verdict had been issued. Herzog has said any decision will be made in accordance with the law, established procedures and his conscience.
Netanyahu
has faced investigations in several criminal cases for about a decade. The most serious charge, bribery, concerns allegations that he promoted the interests of telecommunications group Bezeq in exchange for favorable media coverage.
Other allegations involve expensive gifts, including cigars and champagne, valued by investigators at nearly $300,000, from Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan, allegedly in exchange for Netanyahu's help with Milchan's personal and business interests.
A further case concerns alleged efforts by Netanyahu to secure favorable coverage from the owner of the Yedioth Ahronoth media group in return for legislation that would restrict its competitor, free daily Israel Hayom. Netanyahu has said the allegations are intended to remove him from office.