https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/russian-forces-inflict-heavy-losses-on-ukrainian-troops-along-front-line--mod-1125159123.html
Russian Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Ukrainian Troops Along Front Line – MoD
Russian Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Ukrainian Troops Along Front Line – MoD
Sputnik International
Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-11-29T09:23+0000
2026-11-29T09:23+0000
2026-11-29T09:23+0000
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This is in addition to:The Russian armed forces have liberated the settlement of Kolomiytsi in the Dnepropetrovsk region under control, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Russian air defense forces destroyed 1,612 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261125/russian-overnight-strikes-hammer-ukrainian-military-industry---mod-1125141529.html
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Russian Forces Inflict Heavy Losses on Ukrainian Troops Along Front Line – MoD
Ukraine lost up to 350 soldiers in combat against Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr over the past 24 hours, in addition to losses in manpower and equipment on other fronts, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Over 180 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated over the past day by Russia's Sever battlegroup
Over 200 Ukrainian soldiers eliminated by the Vostok battlegroup
Up to 220 by the Zapad battlegroup
Over 175 by the Yug battlegroup
Up to 30 by the Dnepr battlegroup
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to one infantry fighting vehicle, three armored personnel carriers, eight armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, and one electronic warfare station," the ministry said.
The Russian armed forces
have liberated the settlement of Kolomiytsi in the Dnepropetrovsk region under control, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Russian air defense forces destroyed 1,612 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, the ministry said.