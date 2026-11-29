https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/saudi-led-coalition-urges-civilians-to-leave-yemens-ras-isa-port-1125160483.html
Saudi-Led Coalition Urges Civilians to Leave Yemen's Ras Isa Port
Saudi-Led Coalition Urges Civilians to Leave Yemen's Ras Isa Port
Sputnik International
The Saudi-led international coalition has urged civilians to leave the port of Ras Isa, located in Yemen's Hodeidah province, coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said on Sunday.
2026-11-29T12:40+0000
2026-11-29T12:40+0000
2026-11-29T12:40+0000
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"The coalition's joint forces command calls on civilians to leave the port of Ras Isa in accordance with the provided map of the area in order to ensure their safety," Al-Maliki said on X. The reasons for the evacuation have not been disclosed.
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Saudi-Led Coalition Urges Civilians to Leave Yemen's Ras Isa Port
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - The Saudi-led international coalition has urged civilians to leave the port of Ras Isa, located in Yemen's Hodeidah province, coalition spokesman Turki Al-Maliki said on Sunday.
"The coalition's joint forces command calls on civilians to leave the port of Ras Isa in accordance with the provided map of the area in order to ensure their safety," Al-Maliki said on X.
The reasons for the evacuation
have not been disclosed.